Pulse Frontpage Read today's newspaper headlines [Tuesday, January 17, 2017]

Find out what is making headlines all over the country from the covers of The Guardian, Vanguard, The Nation and The Punch.

For today, January 17 2016:

THE GUARDIAN NEWSPAPER

IMF reduces Nigeria’s growth to 0.8%, surging $27b reserves support forecast

Few days after the World Bank Group said the country would grow by one per cent in 2017, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has reduced the growth rate to 0.8 per cent.

Trouble in nation’s mortgage banks over liquidity squeeze

A Crisis looms in the nation’s financial system as lack of funds hits the Primary Mortgage Banking (PMB) segment, The Guardian has learnt.

No dialogue, Niger Delta problems already known, says Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday openly acknowledged that the Niger Delta zone has been neglected, promising to establish a roadmap for the development of the oil-rich region.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

VANGUARD NEWSPAPER

Black market’ll soon collapse – Adeosun

MINISTER of Budget and National Planning, Senator Udoma Udo Udoma, yesterday, told an expanded joint committee of the House of Representatives that the 2017-2019 Medium Term Expenditure Framework, MTEF, had to be altered because key projections in the document have become unrealistic.

How Prof, 6 others were killed in UNNMAID mosques attacks

It was a sad day at the University of Maiduguri, Borno State, as it lost one of its lecturers, a professor of Veterinary Medicine, Professor Aliyu Mani and six others in three separate suicide bomb attacks, which rocked the university community, including the mosque on campus, yesterday.

Obazee not fired because of Adeboye – Presidency source

The real reasons for the sack of former Executive Secretary of Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria, FRCN, Mr. Jim Obazee, emerged yesterday, with Presidency sources disclosing that he was removed for procedural breaches.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

THE NATION NEWSPAPER

Air Force flies Ezekwesili, others to Sambisa forest

Two Air Force Beechcraft planes yesterday flew military officers, government officials and leaders of the Bring Back Our Girls (BBOG) campaigners on a surveillance of the Sambisa forest – the former stronghold of the terrorist group Boko Haram.

Suicide bomber kills Prof, four others in UNIMAID

A professor and four other persons were killed yesterday when a young suicide bomber detonated a bomb during the dawn (fajr) Islamic prayer at the Senior Staff aQuarters of the University of Maiduguri (UNIMAID), the Borno State capital.

Reps reject N305/dollar exchange rate for budget

The House of Representatives yesterday rejected the Federal Government’s exchange rate of N305/dollar in this year’s budget, saying it would engender huge corruption, with the almost N500/dollar at the parallel market.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

THE PUNCH NEWSPAPER

Reps grill Adeosun, Udoma on forex crisis, rising inflation

Members of the House of Representatives, on Monday, grilled the Minister of Finance, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun, and the Minister of Budget and National Planning, Senator Udoma Udo Udoma, on the free fall of the naira against the US dollar and the rising inflation in the country.

Soyinka’s comment on religion unfair, unkind, say CAN, JNI

The Christian Association of Nigeria and the Jama’atu Nasril Islam as well as individuals and groups have faulted a statement by the Nobel laureate, Prof. Wole Soyinka, that religion will kill Nigeria if it is not tamed.

Osinbajo in N’Delta, says region long neglected

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo led a Federal Government delegation to the Niger Delta on Monday and lamented that the geopolitical zone had long been neglected.