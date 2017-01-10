Pulse Frontpage Read today's newspaper headlines [Tuesday, January 10, 2017]

Find out what is making headlines all over the country from the covers of The Nation, Vanguard, BusinessDay and The Punch.

For today, January 10 2016:

VANGUARD NEWSPAPER

BUDGET: Lawmakers warn Buhari of imminent face-off

Ahead of today’s resumption of the two chambers of the National Assembly, the legislators are warning that President Muhammadu Buhari could trigger an unneeded face-ff should he insist on having his way through the budget process.

Adeboye: FG fires Jim Obazee, FRC boss



The Federal Government, yesterday, effected a major shake-up in the boards of some public institutions, sweeping away the Executive Secretary/Chief Executive of the Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria, FRCN, Mr Jim Osayande Obazee.

How Ajumogobia opened bank account with fake address— WITNESS

A prosecution witness, Ademola Oshodi, yesterday, told Justice Hakeem Oshodi of an Ikeja High Court how the embattled Justice Rita Ofili-Ajumogobia allegedly opened her corporate account with Diamond Bank Plc with the address of an uncompleted building.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

THE NATION NEWSPAPER

U.S. Embassy team takes on Magu over DSS allegations

United States Ambassador to Nigeria W. Stuart Symington and his key staff have met Acting Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Chairman Ibrahim Magu on the allegations levelled against him by the Department of State Services (DSS). The meeting was held on Friday, a source told The Nation.

Buhari, others for The Gambia

President Muhammadu Buhari and other West African leaders yesterday condemned the deteriorating security situation in The Gambia.

Adeboye: CAN excited as Buhari fires FRC chief

The Financial Reporting Council (FRC), formerly the Nigerian Accounting Standards Board (NASB), was established in 1982 as a private sector initiative closely associated with the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN).

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

THE PUNCH NEWSPAPER

Malabu scandal: Jonathan, Diezani named in Italian probe

Italian prosecutors have named former President Goodluck Jonathan and Mrs. Diezani Alison-Madueke, who served under his administration as Minister of Petroleum Resources, among those who allegedly received kickbacks in the controversial $1.3bn oil block deal involving oil giants ENI and Royal Dutch Shell.

We owe banks $1bn, oil marketers lament

Oil marketers under the aegis of the Independent Petroleum Products Importers have said they owe some Nigerian banks over $1bn used for the importation of petroleum products, with accumulated interest of N160bn.

Buhari fires FRC boss over Adeboye, others’ tenure

Fresh facts emerged on Monday why President Muhammadu Buhari sacked the Executive Secretary of the Financial Regulatory Council of Nigeria, Mr. Jim Obazee, in connection with the implementation of the controversial corporate Governance Code 2016.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

THE BUSINESSDAY NEWSPAPER

Money awaits fintech innovators in 2017

Experts in the financial services sector say innovators that can come up with solutions that will solve real life problems such as improving payment systems, reducing ATM queues, improving cyber security and driving financial inclusion will make a pile of money in 2017.

Code of Governance suspended as Obazee is fired

The controversial Code of Governance collapsed yesterday, as its chief promoter, Jim Obaze, Executive Secretary of the Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria (FRN) was fired by President Muhammadu Buhari, who then ordered for the reconstitution of the board.

Private, charter jets down 46% amid government scrutiny, recession

The number of private and charter jets operating in the country is currently down by 46% as a result of government scrutiny and the current economic downturn, BusinessDay’s findings show.