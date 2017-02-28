Find out what is making headlines all over the country from the covers of The Guardian, Vanguard, The Nation and The Punch.

For today, February 28, 2016:

THE GUARDIAN NEWSPAPER

Presidency alleges plot to divide Buhari, Osinbajo

The presidency yesterday raised the alarm over an alleged plot to cause a division between President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.

CBN sells $180million forex to boost liquidity

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) yesterday released additional $180 million to the forex market to further ease business transactions in the country.

Factions battle for control of PDP secretariat

The crisis rocking the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) took a turn for the worse yesterday as the two factions battled for the control of the organisation’s national secretariat in Abuja.

VANGUARD NEWSPAPER

Xenophobic attacks: Recall high commissioner now - TUC asks FG

Police in Johannesburg, yesterday, said many shops were ransacked in Johannesburg, overnight, in the latest wave of looting in South African cities.

Performance: Those rating Osinbajo higher than Buhari want to cause divisions in govt - Presidency

Presidency has frowned at the speculation tending to score the performance of the Acting President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo higher than that of President Muhammadu Buhari, saying it was a calculated mischief to cause a division in the current administration.

Suswam remains in detention as bail bid flops

Embattled former governor of Benue State, Mr Gabriel Suswam, spent his second day in the custody of the Department of State Services, DSS, Monday, as his bid to secure bail flopped, Vanguard learned.

THE NATION NEWSPAPER

Presidency: Osinbajo is implementing Buhari's policies

The Presidency yesterday described those hailing Acting President Yemi Osinbajo and criticising President Muhammadu Buhari as enemies of the government who are trying to create division between the two topmost state officials.

Customs seizes 8000 bags of rice in Ibadan

In another dramatic raid, the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Oyo/Osun Command, has seized 9,000 bags of imported rice in a warehouse in a market in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

Naira gains more as CBN pumps in $180m

In less than one week, the naira has gained over N85 against the dollar – thanks to the increased liquidity in the foreign exchange market. The currency exchanged for N430 to the greenback yesterday at the parallel market.

THE PUNCH NEWSPAPER

Bad leadership, not God, responsible for Nigeria's woes - Obasanjo

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has said lack of good leadership and not God is responsible for the nation’s woes.

Obanikoro's wife loses Abuja mansion to FG appeals

A Federal Capital Territory High Court, sitting in Jabi, Abuja, has ordered that Alhaja Moroophat Obanikoro, the wife of a former Minister of State for Defence, Senator Musiliu Obanikoro, should forfeit her property pending the outcome of investigations into her husband and children.

PDP Reps split over Markarfi, Sheriff crisis

The unending leadership crisis in the Peoples Democratic Party appears to be taking its toll on the unity of its members in the House of Representatives as the lawmakers can no longer speak with one voice on who to support between the National Chairman, Ali Modu Sheriff, and Ahmed Makarfi.