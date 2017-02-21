Find out what is making headlines all over the country from the covers of The Guardian, Vanguard, The Nation and The Punch.

For today, February 21 2016:

THE GUARDIAN NEWSPAPER

CBN moves to end forex scarcity at airports

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) yesterday ordered all banks to open foreign exchange (forex) kiosks at major airports and approved outlets.The order was issued barely 24 hours after The Guardian exclusively reported that passengers were stranded at the international airports on account of dollar scarcity

Buhari's family still evades the Guardian's reporter in London

Members of President Muhammadu Buhari’s household continued to evade The Guardian’s reporter in London yesterday.They were forced to enter the Abuja House in London through the back door so as not to be seen by the reporter when a Mercedes Jeep bringing them back to the premises arrived around 4:09 p.m.

21 killed as fresh crisis erupts in Southern Kaduna

Afresh crisis has erupted in Southern Kaduna, despite the presence of security agents as armed Fulani herdsmen launched attacks on four communities killing no less than 21 people.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

VANGUARD NEWSPAPER

Xenophobic attacks on Nigerians: FG warns S/Africa of dire consequences

AS fear of further attacks against Nigerians in South Africa spreads, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Foreign Affairs and Diaspora, has called on the South African government to take decisive measures to protect Nigerian citizens and other Africans in the country.

Sheriff is PDP leader - Jonathan

Senator Ali Modu Sheriff, yesterday, continued his appeal for acceptance as National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, with a high level interaction with former President Goodluck Jonathan, who affirmed him a leader of the party.

CBN orders major Forex overhaul as Naira depreciates further

The Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, has rolled out a new foreign exchange window to stem the tide of demand pressures which had battered the Naira in the unofficial foreign exchange market.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

THE NATION NEWSPAPER

Auditor-General plans weekly audit of companies

Accounts of government agencies are now to be audited weekly to improve compliance with the provision of reports, Auditor-General of the Federation Anthony Ayine said yesterday.

Jonathan backs Sheriff as Markarfi vows to fight on

Former President Goodluck Jonathan yesterday endorsed Senator Ali Modu Sheriff as the National Chairman of the troubled Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

President to South Africa: End attacks on Nigerians

The Presidency yesterday condemned the killing of Nigerians in xenophobic attacks in South Africa.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

THE PUNCH NEWSPAPER

PDP Crisis: Sheriff meets Jonathan, Markarfi appeals judgement

The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, Senator Ali Modu Sheriff, met with former President Goodluck Jonathan at the ex-President’s residence in Abuja on Monday.

Money Laundering: Go after CBN, NNPC, Senate panel tells EFCC

The Senate, on Monday, asked the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission to investigate officials of the Central Bank of Nigeria and the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation over alleged racketeering in foreign exchange transactions.

Suspected herdsmen kill 22 in fresh Kaduna attacks

Fresh attacks on Sunday and Monday by suspected Fulani herdsmen on four communities of Southern Kaduna had reportedly claimed 21 lives and left many houses burnt