Find out what is making headlines all over the country from the covers of The Guardian, Vanguard, The Nation and The Punch.

For today, Thursday, March 2, 2016:

THE GUARDIAN NEWSPAPER

No-one can pocket judiciary on my watch - Onnoghen

Justice Walter Onnoghen was yesterday confirmed by the Senate as the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), and so became the 15th person to occupy the exalted seat after Nigeria’s independence in 1960.

Court strikes out six charges against IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu

The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has struck out the allegation of the management of an unlawful society and five other charges brought against the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu and three others, by the Federal Government.

Militants threaten South African firms over xenophobic attacks

Militant groups in the Niger Delta have asked the 18 South African companies and personnel to leave the region or risk attacks.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

VANGUARD NEWSPAPER

Kanu: IPOB not unlawful group - Court

THE Abuja Division of the Federal High Court, yesterday, struck-out six of the 11-count criminal charge the Federal Government preferred against the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Mr. Nnamdi Kanu and three other pro-Biafra agitators.

Corrupt Nigerians hiding stolen money in caskets, remote villages - Senate

The Senate, yesterday, alerted the nation to the fact that corrupt politicians now hide stolen money in caskets and uncompleted buildings in remote villages.

Militants give South African firms 30-day ultimatum

Former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, yesterday, condemned attacks by South African youths on Nigerians and other African nationals in their country.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

THE NATION NEWSPAPER

DSS probes ex-governor's 'link' with militia leader

Former Governor Gabriel Suswam is being probed by the Department of State Services (DSS) for his alleged link with a militia leader, Terwaze Akwazza (a.k.a Gana), The Nation learnt yesterday.

IPOB chief Kanu to face five charges

The trial of Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB) leader Nnamdi Kanu is to begin on March 20. He will be tried along with three others— Chidiebere Onwudiwe, Benjamin Madubugwu and an engineer, David Nwawuisi.

Power supply gets N701bn boost

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) yesterday approved N701 billion Power Assurance Guarantee for the Nigeria Bulk Electricity Trading (NBET)—to ensure a better supply of gas to the power plants. This will in turn improve power supply.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

THE PUNCH NEWSPAPER

Xenophobic attacks: Militants threaten MTN, others as Obasanjo berates leaders

A coalition of Niger Delta militants, on Wednesday, threatened to blow up Multichoice, owner of DSTV; MTN, Shoprite and 16 other major South African investments in Nigeria if the Federal Government failed to shut them down within one month.

Senate confirms Onnoghen, South gets CJN after 30 years

The Senate, on Wednesday, confirmed the appointment of Justice Walter Onnoghen as the Chief Justice of Nigeria, making him the first person from the southern part of the country to occupy the office in the last 30 years.

Ex-President Jonathan to lead peace process - Fayose

Ex-President Goodluck Jonathan is to lead the peace process aimed at finding a lasting solution to the leadership crisis engulfing the Peoples Democratic Party.