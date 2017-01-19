Pulse Frontpage Read today's newspaper headlines [Thursday, January 19, 2017]

Find out what is making headlines all over the country from the covers of The Guardian, Vanguard, The Nation and The Punch.

For today, January 19 2016:

THE GUARDIAN NEWSPAPER

More forex crisis as Senate okays N305 to $1 for budget

The Senate yesterday retained the foreign exchange rate of N305 to the dollar for the 2017 budget. This was part of the key decisions by the upper legislative chamber while passing the Medium Term Expenditure Framework and Fiscal Strategy Paper (MTEF/FSP).

Nigeria deploys fighter jets, troops as US warns Jammeh

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) yesterday intensified moves to get the President of The Gambia, Yayah Jammeh, to respect the will of his people expressed at the December 1, 2016 election won by Adama Barrow.

Why Reps are moving for local councils’ autonomy, by Dogara

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, has reiterated the desire of the lower chamber of the National Assembly to grant financial autonomy to local councils in the ongoing move to amend the 1999 Constitution.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

VANGUARD NEWSPAPER

Fatal IDP bombing: Buhari cancels FEC meeting as Reps probe bombing

THE regular Wednesday meetings of the Federal Executive Council, FEC, could not hold, yesterday, due to the accidental bombing of the Internally Displaced Persons, IDPs’ camp in Rann, Borno State, by the Nigerian Air Force, on Tuesday.

Senate approves MTEF, increases oil price benchmark to $44.5



The Medium Term Expenditure Framework, MTEF, and Fiscal Strategy Paper, FSP, of the Federal Government was, yesterday, approved by the Senate with a significant mark up in the oil price benchmark to $44.5 per barrel, up 4.0 per cent from $42.5 per cent contained in the original document submitted by the Presidency.

Gambia : Air Force airlifts 200 personnel to force Jammeh out

THE Nigerian Air Force, yesterday, airlifted 200 personnel to Senegal to join troops of the Economic Community of West States for onward movement to Gambia for the enforcement of the country’s December 1 presidential election where the incumbent president, Yahya Jammeh reportedly lost to his Adama Barrow.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

THE NATION NEWSPAPER

Nigeria deploys 200 Air Force men, jets for action in Gambia

Nigeria yesterday deployed troops and fighter jets ahead of today’s end of President Yahya Jammeh’s tenure. He lost the December 1, 2016 election to Adama Barrow but has declined to respect the result.

Revealed: Air Force jet hit IDPs after foreign alert

AFTER the initial shock over the accidental bombing of an Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camp in Rann, Borno State, it was time yesterday for the big question – how did it all happen?

Police arrest 70 FUTA union members

The leadership of the Senior Staff Association of Nigeria University (SSANU) and Non Academic Staff Union (NASU) of the Federal University of Technology, Akure (FUTA) yesterday alleged that 70 of its members were arrested by the police.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

THE PUNCH NEWSPAPER

NAF jet bombed Borno camp thrice, survivor recounts

One of the Internally Displaced Persons in Rann, Borno State, who survived the accidental bombing of the camp on Tuesday, said the Nigerian Air Force fighter jet involved in the operation dropped bombs on the camp three times.

Justice Ngwuta paid me N313m to build him houses – Contractor

A building contractor, Mr. Nwamba Chukwuebuka, on Wednesday, narrated to a Federal High Court, Abuja, how he was engaged and paid a total amount of N313m by a Justice of the Supreme Court, Justice Sylvester Ngwuta, to build three sets of houses in Ebonyi State last year.

Masterminds of Nigerian- Turkish school kidnap arrested – Police

Two suspected masterminds of the kidnapping of pupils and staff members of the Nigerian Turkish International Colleges have been arrested by the police.