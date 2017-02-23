Find out what is making headlines all over the country from the covers of The Guardian, Vanguard, The Nation and The Punch.

For today, February 23, 2016:

THE GUARDIAN NEWSPAPER

National Assembly fumes at Osinbajo's veto of four bills

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo has withheld assent to four bills passed by the National Assembly last year. The four proposed laws are National Lottery Amendment Bill; Dangerous Drug Amendment Bill; Agriculture Credit Guarantee Scheme Fund; and Currency Conversion Bill.

Internet penetration dims as millions lose access

The Federal Government’s target of 80 per cent Internet and 30 per cent broadband penetration by 2018 may become elusive as about five million Nigerians have dropped off the Internet radar in the last one year.

FEC approves $4b for Cameroon - Nigeria link bridge

The Federal Government has approved $3.9 billion (N12. 280 billion), sourced from the African Development Bank (ADB) for the construction of the Nigeria/Cameroon border link bridge at Ikot-Efiom in Cross River State.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

VANGUARD NEWSPAPER

Army, Amnesty trade words over alleged killings, torture of IPOB members, others

Defence headquarters and Amnesty International are currently trading words over alleged killing of 240 persons in Borno and 177 agitators, under the aegis of Indigenous Peoples of Biafra, IPOB.



Naira reverses losses, appreciates to N503 per dollar

The Naira yesterday recorded its biggest daily gain against the dollar, as it appreciated by 3.3 per cent to close at N503 per dollar in the parallel market, as against the high point of N520 recorded earlier in the week.



Breaking: Again, Buhari speaks, says I'm feeling better

President Muhammadu Buhari has extended his appreciation to Nigerians for their goodwill and prayers, saying his condition has improved.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

THE NATION NEWSPAPER

EFCC recovers 17 exotic vehicles from ex-Customs CG Dikko

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has recovered 17 exotic vehicles in a warehouse belonging to a former Comptroller-General of the Nigerian Customs Service (NCS), Alhaji Abdullahi Dikko Inde.

PDP Crisis: Markarfi kicks as Sheriff plans convention

Ali Modu Sheriff plans to quit the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chair’s seat after convening a national convention to elect new leaders.

Buhari thanks Nigerians for prayers during phone call to Ganduje

With a clear voice which changed the mood of the congregation, President Muhammadu Buhari again yesterday thanked Nigerians for praying for him to recover quickly and return to work.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

THE PUNCH NEWSPAPER

Court freezes Stella Oduah's account over $16.4m, N100m debt

The Federal High Court in Lagos has frozen the bank accounts of four companies linked to a former Minister of Aviation, Stella Oduah, over alleged indebtedness of $16,412,819.06 and N100,493,225.59

Customs men break shops, seize 4,550 bags of rice

Rice sellers in Sango Market, in the Ado Odo/Ota Local Government Area of Ogun State on Wednesday blocked the Temidire end of the Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway for over seven hours.

Osinbajo seeks fresh $500m Eurobond, rejects four bills

The Acting President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, on Wednesday wrote the National Assembly, seeking approval for the executive to float another $500m Eurobond.