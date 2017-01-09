Pulse Frontpage Read today's newspaper headlines [Monday, January 9, 2017]

Find out what is making headlines all over the country from the covers of The Guardian, Vanguard, The Nation and The Punch.

For today, January 9 2016:

THE GUARDIAN NEWSPAPER

‘The Redeemed Church’s new leader not GO, but national overseer’

The Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) has made further clarifications on the new appointments in its fold.

Why China withholds $20b concession loan to Nigeria

Multiple negative growth recorded in the economy in 2016 has been identified as one of the reasons the Chinese government withheld a $20 billion concession loan earlier promised Nigeria upon due verification, The Guardian has learnt.

Bakare warns Buhari, APC against rejecting restructuring

Senior Pastor, Latter Rain Assembly, Tunde Bakare, has warned the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) against the implications of its adamant posture to the persistent calls for Nigeria’s restructuring.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

VANGUARD NEWSPAPER

Patience Jonathan, other ex-First Ladies spent UK £32,000 as landing fees for private jets in London – Aisha Buhari

Following her brawl with Sahara Reporters, an online news medium which has consistently accused her of abusing official privileges, Mrs Aisha Buhari, wife of Nigeria’s president, Muhammadu Buhari has also continued to make mind-blowing revelations about the inner happening in government.

Herdsmen on rampage, kill 7 in Delta, Kaduna

It was another weekend of killings as the Adamawa State Police Command, yesterday, confirmed the killing of three policemen and the disappearance of two others in an attack by suspected herdsmen in Demsa Local Government Area of the state.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

THE NATION NEWSPAPER

Prepare to resume, Ajimobi tells LAUTECH students, workers

Students and workers of the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, Ogbomoso, Oyo State, which was shut about seven months ago, have been told to prepare for resumption by month end.

EFCC grills five ex-NNPC bosses over $153m transfer

Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) detectives have questioned two former Group Managing Directors (GMDs) and three former Executive Directors (EDs) of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) over their roles in the transfer of $153m to some banks.

Adeboye to Christians: serve God in spirit, in truth

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) Worldwide, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, yesterday urged Christians to serve God in spirit and in truth if they truly want to experience the blessings of God in 2017.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

THE PUNCH NEWSPAPER

1000th day: Police block Chibok girls’ protesters from Aso Rock

The #BringBackOurGirls group has accused President Muhammadu Buhari of conducting its affairs like the former administration of Goodluck Jonathan.

Governance code: Minister, FRCN boss clash over Adeboye, others

There are strong indications that the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Mr. Okechukwu Enelamah, and the Executive Secretary of the Financial Regulatory Council of Nigeria, Mr. Jim Obazee, are currently engaged in a face-off over an FRCN regulation, which stipulates 20 years tenure for heads of religious groups and civil society groups in the country.

Driver steals ex- boss’ car, dog over unpaid salaries

The Lagos State Police Command has arrested a driver, Abass Ope, for allegedly stealing his former boss’ car, television sets and dog in the Magodo, Ketu area of the state.