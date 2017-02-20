Find out what is making headlines all over the country from the covers of The Guardian, Vanguard, The Nation and The Punch.

For today, February 20, 2016:

THE GUARDIAN NEWSPAPER

London Police called to arrest the Guardian's reporter over Buhari

Security staff at the Abuja House in London yesterday called in policemen to arrest a correspondent of The Guardian who was on the premises to see President Muhammadu Buhari and possibly interview him.

Budget 2017; Onnoghen, Magu top agenda as Senate resumes

The nominations of Justice Walter Onnoghen as the Chief Justice of Nigeria and Ibrahim Magu as the substantive Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), as well as the 2017 budget, are some of the key issues that would take immediate attention of the Senate when it re-opens tomorrow.

Passengers groan under dollar scarcity, hoarding at airports

Air passengers were thrown into confusion at the weekend when Bureau de Change (BDC) outlets at international airports nationwide declared foreign exchange, especially dollar, out of stock

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

VANGUARD NEWSPAPER

We'll tell Buhari to speak with Nigerians - Presidency

The Presidency has promised to get President Muhammadu Buhari, who is on indefinite vacation in London, to speak to Nigerians to douse welling controversies and disquiet in the country over his health status and well-being.

Fayose, Fani-Kayode, Ihedioha kick as Sheriff's men go on charm offensive

Ahead of today’s meeting of governors, senators and other top stakeholders of the Senator Ahmed Makarfi-led mainstream of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, the contending Ali Modu Sheriff’s faction yesterday launched a charm offensive to ward off further judicial acrimony.



N3bn loot: Give me back my money, Yakubu tells court

Erstwhile Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, Mr. Andrew Yakubu, has asked a Federal High Court sitting in Kano to order the Federal Government to return to him, over N3billion that was found in his home in Kaduna.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

THE NATION NEWSPAPER

Ex-NNPC GMD Yakubu seeks to recover seized $9.7m

Former Group Managing Director (GMD) of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Mr. Andrew Yakubu has asked the Federal High Court to discharge the order temporarily forfeiting his $9,772,800 to the Federal Government

Seven governors linked with N19b bank account

Seven governors have questions to answer in the alleged diversion of part of the N388.304billion London-Paris Club refunds into two accounts opened by the Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF), The Nation has learnt.

16 Ibru siblings in property, paternity battle

Five months after the death of frontline businessman Chief Olorogun Michael Ibru, 16 of his children are in a legal tussle over their paternity and his multi-billion naira assets.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

THE PUNCH NEWSPAPER

Corruption cases: FG to sack five SANs as prosecutors

The Federal Government is currently investigating its team of special prosecutors to fish out those who may be operating with conflict of interest. Five Senior Advocates of Nigeria out of the 20 on the team are said to be have been found culpable, according to a preliminary random check, said a source in the Federal Ministry of Justice.

Yakubu asks court to set aside forfeiture order on seized N3bn

A former Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, Mr. Andrew Yakubu, has asked the Federal High Court in Kano to set aside the ex parte order of interim forfeiture on the $9,772,000 and £74,000 recovered from him.

Ex-governor Aliyu recieves Sheriff in Minna, both meet ex-dictator

Senator Ali Modu Sheriff, who was recognised as the authentic National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, on Friday, arrived in Minna, the Niger State capital, on Saturday, to see a former Governor of the state, Dr. Babangida Aliyu, and a former military dictator.