Pulse Frontpage Read today's newspaper headlines [Monday, January 16, 2017]

Find out what is making headlines all over the country from the covers of The Guardian, Vanguard, The Nation and The Punch.

For today, January 16 2016:

THE GUARDIAN NEWSPAPER

Ogun students’ abductors demand N1.2b ransom

After nearly 48 hours in captivity, the abductors of students and employees of the Nigeria Turkish International College (NTIC) have demanded a whopping N1.2 billion ransom for the victims to be released.

Ex-soldiers allege funds’ misuse as government remembers fallen heroes

Amid allegations of embezzlement of emblem funds and non-payment of pension arrears, the grand finale of the 2017 Armed Forces Remembrance Day was celebrated across the country yesterday.

Comply with court order on El-Zakzaky, Amnesty tells FG

The Federal Government must immediately comply with a High Court order and release the leader of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN) Ibraheem El-Zakzaky and his wife from detention, Amnesty International has said.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

VANGUARD NEWSPAPER

We ‘ve restored Nigeria’s sanity, territorial integrity, says Buhari

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari, Sunday, boasted that his administration has been able to restore Nigeria’s hitherto lost sanity and territorial integrity, hailing the country’s Armed Forces for making his dream possible.

Dangote sets up truck assembly plant In Lagos

AFRICA’s richest man and foremost entrepreneur, Aliko Dangote, is setting up a $100 million vehicle assembly plant in Lagos, to tap the opportunity provided by the scarcity of forex and help tackle employment crisis in the country.

Turkish college: Kidnappers demand N1.2bn ransom

KIDNAPPERS of eight students and two members of staff of the Nigerian Turkish International College, NTIC, Isheri, Ogun State, have demanded N1.2 billion ransom for the release of the abducted persons.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

THE NATION NEWSPAPER

Lagos plans to boost growth with environmental bill

The Lagos State House of Assembly is set to pass a bill which will give direction to the state’s dream of becoming Africa’s greenest city.

Buhari to troops: you have made Nigeria proud

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday told troops on national and international assignments that they have made the country proud.

Fed Govt rejects BBOG conditions for joining Chibok Girls’ search mission

The Federal Government has rejected the conditions given by the Bring Back Our Girls (BBOG) group for joining a day search sorties for missing Chibok girls in Sambisa Forest.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

THE PUNCH NEWSPAPER

Police, Ibadan youths clash over man caught with human head

A stray bullet said to have been fired by a policeman killed one person in Olomi area of Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, on Sunday when mob after a man was allegedly caught by a vigilance group with a human head in the area.

Confusion over Buhari’s $30bn loan request

There is confusion over President Muhammadu Buhari’s $29.9bn loan request, which was rejected by the Senate on November 1, 2016.

N458bn Lagos-Ibadan new rail project to begin Feb

The Federal Government will commence the construction of a standard gauge rail line from Lagos to Ibadan next month, the Managing Director, Nigerian Railway Corporation, Mr. Fidet Okheria, has said.