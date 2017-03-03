Find out what is making headlines all over the country from the covers of The Guardian, Vanguard, The Nation and The Punch.

For today, Friday, March 3, 2016:

THE GUARDIAN NEWSPAPER

Buhari's style is worsening fragile economy, says Soludo

The President Muhammadu Buhari administration’s style of governance is worsening the fragile economy of the country, former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Prof. Charles Soludo, declared yesterday.

Obasanjo chides police for lateness, storms out of meeting

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo yesterday afternoon chided the Nigeria Police for keeping him waiting at an event organised by the security agency in Lagos.

Osinbajo, CJN differ on corruption in judiciary

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo and the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Walter Onnoghen yesterday articulated different opinions on corruption in the judiciary.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

VANGUARD NEWSPAPER

Markarfi, Sheriff cave in to Jonathan's peace plan

The two factions of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, said yesterday that they would submit to the peace process conceived by former President Goodluck Jonathan to restore unity to the party.



Jubilation as dreaded kingpin, Vampire dies in gun battle with police

THERE was jubilation yesterday in Imo State, when leader of the most dreaded kidnap gang in the country, Henry Chibueze, popularly called Vampire, was killed during a gun battle between his gang and opera-tives of the Inspector General of Police Intelligence Response Team, IRT, in the early hours of yesterday, in Omu Awa Forest, Ikwerre Local Government Area in Rivers State.

Only citizens' actions can rescure economy from massive compression - Soludo

Former Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, and Chairman, African Heritage Institution, Professor Chukwuma Soludo, yesterday, said only citizens’ action could rescue the country from the “massive compression” that the Nigerian economy had slided into.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

THE NATION NEWSPAPER

Alleged $801m bribe: Shell, Etete, Adoke face charges

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) yesterday filed charges against a former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Chief Dan Etete, a former Attorney-General of the Federation, Mr. Bello Adoke (SAN) and a businessman, Aliyu Abubakar.

CBN: Why Naira is appreciating

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) said yesterday that the currency’s appreciation against others was the result of its market monitoring and intervention

Osinbajo condemns celebration of looters

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo yesterday urged Nigerians to stop celebrating treasury looters.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

THE PUNCH NEWSPAPER

Ladoja gave cars to lawmakers to avoid impeachment - Witness

A former Senior Special Executive Assistant to ex-Governor Rashidi Ladoja of Oyo State, Mr. Adewale Atanda, narrated on Thursday how the ex-governor purchased 22 cars for lawmakers in the state to avoid being impeached in 2005

50 land documents, jewellery recovered from NSA Mukhtar

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has recovered 50 Certificates of Occupancy bearing the name of a former National Security Adviser, Maj. Gen. Abdullahi Mukhtar (retd.), and his wife, Binta.

Buhari inherited a bad economy, made it worse - Soludo

A former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, on Thursday said President Muhammadu Buhari had worsened the “very bad” economic situation he inherited when he assumed power in 2015.