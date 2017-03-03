Find out what is making headlines all over the country from the covers of The Guardian, Vanguard, The Nation and The Punch.
Obasanjo chides police for lateness, storms out of meeting
Former President Olusegun Obasanjo yesterday afternoon chided the Nigeria Police for keeping him waiting at an event organised by the security agency in Lagos.
Osinbajo, CJN differ on corruption in judiciary
Acting President Yemi Osinbajo and the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Walter Onnoghen yesterday articulated different opinions on corruption in the judiciary.
Markarfi, Sheriff cave in to Jonathan's peace plan
The two factions of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, said yesterday that they would submit to the peace process conceived by former President Goodluck Jonathan to restore unity to the party.
Jubilation as dreaded kingpin, Vampire dies in gun battle with police
THERE was jubilation yesterday in Imo State, when leader of the most dreaded kidnap gang in the country, Henry Chibueze, popularly called Vampire, was killed during a gun battle between his gang and opera-tives of the Inspector General of Police Intelligence Response Team, IRT, in the early hours of yesterday, in Omu Awa Forest, Ikwerre Local Government Area in Rivers State.
Only citizens' actions can rescure economy from massive compression - Soludo
Former Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, and Chairman, African Heritage Institution, Professor Chukwuma Soludo, yesterday, said only citizens’ action could rescue the country from the “massive compression” that the Nigerian economy had slided into.
Alleged $801m bribe: Shell, Etete, Adoke face charges
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) yesterday filed charges against a former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Chief Dan Etete, a former Attorney-General of the Federation, Mr. Bello Adoke (SAN) and a businessman, Aliyu Abubakar.
CBN: Why Naira is appreciating
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) said yesterday that the currency’s appreciation against others was the result of its market monitoring and intervention
Osinbajo condemns celebration of looters
Acting President Yemi Osinbajo yesterday urged Nigerians to stop celebrating treasury looters.
Ladoja gave cars to lawmakers to avoid impeachment - Witness
A former Senior Special Executive Assistant to ex-Governor Rashidi Ladoja of Oyo State, Mr. Adewale Atanda, narrated on Thursday how the ex-governor purchased 22 cars for lawmakers in the state to avoid being impeached in 2005
50 land documents, jewellery recovered from NSA Mukhtar
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has recovered 50 Certificates of Occupancy bearing the name of a former National Security Adviser, Maj. Gen. Abdullahi Mukhtar (retd.), and his wife, Binta.
Buhari inherited a bad economy, made it worse - Soludo
A former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, on Thursday said President Muhammadu Buhari had worsened the “very bad” economic situation he inherited when he assumed power in 2015.