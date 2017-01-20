Pulse Frontpage Read today's newspaper headlines [Friday, January 20, 2017]

Find out what is making headlines all over the country from the covers of The Guardian, Vanguard, The Nation and The Punch.

For today, January 20 2016:

THE GUARDIAN NEWSPAPER

Buhari begins 10-day working vacation, hands over to Osinbajo

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday wrote to the National Assembly that he would be embarking on working vacation from January 23 to February 6, 2017.

The Gambia’s new president takes oath of office in Senegal

The winner of the December 1, 2016 election in The Gambia, Adama Barrow, was yesterday sworn in as new president.

Federal government denies increase in fuel price

Oil marketers have refused to resume the importation of petroleum products, particularly petrol, until the Federal Government can guarantee them access to dollars at the official exchange rate fixed by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN). But the government has said that the action of the marketers has not led to an increase in the price of petrol.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

VANGUARD NEWSPAPER

NUJ, Afenifere condemn arrest of Premium Times’ publisher, reporter

ANGRY reactions yesterday, greeted the raid by the Nigeria Police on Premium Times head office in Abuja and the arrest of the newspaper’s publisher, Dapo Olorunyomi alongside the paper’s judiciary correspondent, Evelyn Okakwu.

Emefiele, Peterside differ on forex policies



Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, Mr. Godwin Emefiele and Chairman of Stanbic IBTC Bank Plc, Mr. Atedo Peterside, yesterday, disagreed over the apex bank’s foreign exchange policies, which the latter said created multiple rates and is hurting the nation’s economy.

Nigerian, Senegalese troops storm The Gambia as Adama Barrow is sworn in

Nigerian and senegalese troops were deployed to The Gambia, yesterday, as part of the Economic Community of West Africa, ECOWAS, mandate to enforce the December 1, 2016 election result in that country.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

THE NATION NEWSPAPER

Doctor: I saw broken bones, torn flesh, children’s bodies

A key eyewitness relived yesterday the horror of the Rann, Borno State accidental bombing in which no fewer than 75 persons died. Scores were injured.

Buhari on 10-day leave

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday wrote the Senate, informing it of his decision to embark on a 10-day leave.

Troops storm The Gambia as Barrow takes oath

Adama Barrow, who won the December 1, last year election, was inaugurated as president at an event in Dakar, Senegal, witnessed by top United Nations diplomats.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

THE PUNCH NEWSPAPER

How fortune teller forced woman into prostitution

A fortune teller in Japan has been ordered to pay $850,000 in damages to a female client she forced into prostitution, local media reported.

We’ve no choice but to borrow $30bn - Adeosun

The Minister of Finance, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun, on Thursday said that the inability of the Federal Government to generate enough revenue to meet its obligations had left it with no other choice than to turn to international financial institutions for loans to finance critical infrastructure projects.

IDP camp bombing: NAF panel summons war commander, pilots

The Nigerian Air Force, on Thursday, inaugurated a six-man panel to investigate the Tuesday accidental air strike by the Nigerian Air Force at the Rann’s Internally Displaced Persons camp in the Kala-Balge Local Government Area of Borno State.