Pulse Frontpage Read today's newspaper headlines [Friday, January 13, 2017]

Find out what is making headlines all over the country from the covers of The Guardian, Vanguard, The Nation and The Punch.

For today, January 13 2016:

THE GUARDIAN NEWSPAPER

Mamora, Bugaje, 10 others dropped as Presidency submits fresh nominees

President Muhammadu Buhari has resubmitted a new list of non-career ambassadorial nominees to the Senate for confirmation.In the new list, about 12 of those on the initial one rejected by the Senate, last year, were eventually dropped by the President.

Soyinka slams Buhari, El-Rufai over southern Kaduna killings

Nobel Laureate, Prof. Wole Soyinka yesterday criticised President Muhammadu Buhari’s and Governor Nasir El-Rufai’s handling of the southern Kaduna crisis.

‘How poor census figures stall progress’

The Federal Government yesterday gave an insight into what is perhaps the nation’s biggest obstacle to development – lack of credible data for planning.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

VANGUARD NEWSPAPER

Changes at Redeemed Church: Obazee vowed to remove Adeboye – RCCG

THE Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, yesterday, said the sacked Executive Secretary/Chief Executive Officer of the Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria, FRCN, Mr. Jim Obazee, had vowed to remove the General Overseer of the church, Pastor Enoch Adeboye.

Kudirat Abiola: S-Court clears LASG to retry Al-Mustapha

The Supreme Court, yesterday, upheld the appeal by the Lagos State Government, against the discharge and acquittal of Major Hamza Al-Mustapha over the murder of Alhaja Kudirat Abiola.

APC S-West Reconciliation: Tinubu, allies in icy meeting at Ibadan

A meeting called to forge unity among prominent Southwest chieftains of the All Progressives Congress, APC, ended on an icy note yesterday after former Lagos State governor, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and some close allies walked out after the first round of a two-stage meeting.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

THE NATION NEWSPAPER

‘RCCG amending constitution on leadership structure’

THE Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) is amending its constitution to reflect its new administrative and leadership structure, it was learnt yesterday.

Southwest leaders demand more action from Fed Govt

Southwest All Progressives Congress (APC) leaders held yesterday a “crucial” meeting in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

Nigeria to U.S.: release $550m ‘Abacha loot’

Nigeria is at the risk of losing $550m recovered from the Abacha family to the United States, it was learnt yesterday.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

THE PUNCH NEWSPAPER

If we don’t tame religion, it’ll kill Nigeria –Soyinka

Nobel laureate, Prof. Wole Soyinka, has warned that religion will kill the country if it is not tamed.

Tinubu, Fashola, governors, S’West APC leaders meet, stress unity

Leaders of the All Progressives Congress in the South-West, on Thursday, met in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, for about five hours, where it was resolved that it was vital for the region to be more united.

Reps accuse IG of diverting N1.8bn armoured vehicles funds

The House of Representatives has summoned the Inspector-General of Police, Mr. Ibrahim Idris, over the alleged diversion N1.2bn voted in 2016 for the purchase of 10 Armoured Personnel Carriers for the Nigeria Police.