Pretty Mike Police arrest club owner who treats girls as dogs

Pretty Mike specialises in walking around with girls he puts on a leash. He's been arrested for dehumanizing people

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Pretty Mike in action play

Pretty Mike in action

(Twitter)

Lady Smarts ‘I masturbated every day for a week, here’s what happened’
You Know I'm Just Joking by Ayomide Tayo Dog chains, consent, cannibals Dr. Olukoya and Pretty Mike
"Love and Illusion" Mike Godson, Alexx Ekubo, Keira Hewatch star in new movie
Akinwunmi Ambode Lagos State Governor to promote the cultural heritage of Yoruba nation
In The Blood Father, daughter nabbed for stealing 2-month-old baby
Lost And Found 14-yr-old boy who ran away from home in Jos surface in Lagos
Boko Haram DSS arrests 4 suspected terrorists in Lagos
Ambode Governor appoints new boss for LASTMA
Fatai Owoseni Lagos Landlady commends police commissioner for recovery of property

The Lagos State Police Command has arrested a socialite, Mike Eze-Nwalie Nwogu, popularly known as ‘Pretty Mike’.

Pretty Mike was arrested for dehumanizing young girls by turning them into human puppies with chains dangling from their necks. 

According to a statement sent to Pulse by Bola Akingbade, who is the Director of Public Affairs in the Lagos State Ministry of Justice, 'Pretty Mike' was picked up on Wednesday and forced to pen an undertaking to change his ways.

Pictures of 'Pretty Mike' walking around with girls who have leashes strapped round their necks, have become an internet staple in Nigeria.

Nwogu is a 30-year-old club owner. His club is located in the Ikeja area of Lagos.

ALSO READ: Dog chains, consent, cannibals Dr. Olukoya and Pretty Mike

He was arrested by the police following orders from the Lagos State Government.

"The suspect, in pictures which had since gone viral on the internet, was seen putting leash on young girls and leading them to a wedding in Lagos", said Akingbade, who told Pulse that her office first got wind of the development on social media.

Pretty Mike treats ladies as dogs play

Pretty Mike treats ladies as dogs

(Flipagram)

 

Pretty Mike's behaviour has sparked outrage from many quarters; with concerned individuals calling on government to act fast to halt what has been widely perceived as bizarre anti-social behavior from a "lunatic".

Nwogu was said to be cooperating with investigators and has offered useful statement to the police.

He was released after signing an undertaking to desist from putting any lady or gentleman on a leash in a bid to dehumanize them.

According to the undertaking, Nwogu admitted knowing his action was against the law. He has pledged to desist from such behaviour.

The undertaking read in part: “I, Mike Eze Nwalie, A.K.A Pretty Mike of 21A Magodo GRA, Luma Street, do hereby undertake to stop whatever act of putting girls on a leash or any other degrading treatment to ladies and guys.

“I am aware that such act offends the law of the State of Lagos and if I repeat it again, there will be legal act towards me.

“I undertake to issue a letter of apology to the public effective from tomorrow on all my social media platforms.”

Providing more details on the development, the Lagos State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr. Adeniji Kazeem said the State Government will not tolerate any anti-social behavior aimed at dehumanizing any resident of the State.

Kazeem restated the government’s determination to prosecute any individual or group of persons who violate any law of the State under any guise.

“The Lagos State Government is committed to the protection of the rights of all citizens including children, women and all the vulnerable persons in the State,” Kazeem said.

Author

Jude Egbas

Jude Egbas is an Editor at Pulse. Egbas believes that leadership is Nigeria's biggest problem. His weekends belong to Arsenal. Follow him on Twitter @egbas

Top 3

1 Goodluck Jonathan Nigeria's former President named in Italian bribery probebullet
2 NUPENG Oil workers begin 3-day warning strike todaybullet
3 Pastor Adeboye Real reason General Overseer stepped downbullet

Local

President Muhammadu Buhari
Buhari President sends new list of ambassadors to Senate
Nigerian soldiers hold up a Boko Haram flag that they had seized in the recently retaken town of Damasak, Nigeria, March 18, 2015. REUTERS/Emmanuel Braun
Boko Haram Soldiers find notebooks with terrorists’ names in Sambisa Forest
THE PUNCH
Pulse Frontpage Read today's newspaper headlines [Thursday, January 12, 2017]
Some displaced people in an IDP camp
Boko Haram UN denies misusing funds meant for IDPs