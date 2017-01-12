Pretty Mike Police arrest club owner who treats girls as dogs

The Lagos State Police Command has arrested a socialite, Mike Eze-Nwalie Nwogu, popularly known as ‘Pretty Mike’.

Pretty Mike was arrested for dehumanizing young girls by turning them into human puppies with chains dangling from their necks.

According to a statement sent to Pulse by Bola Akingbade, who is the Director of Public Affairs in the Lagos State Ministry of Justice, 'Pretty Mike' was picked up on Wednesday and forced to pen an undertaking to change his ways.

Pictures of 'Pretty Mike' walking around with girls who have leashes strapped round their necks, have become an internet staple in Nigeria.

Nwogu is a 30-year-old club owner. His club is located in the Ikeja area of Lagos.

He was arrested by the police following orders from the Lagos State Government.

"The suspect, in pictures which had since gone viral on the internet, was seen putting leash on young girls and leading them to a wedding in Lagos", said Akingbade, who told Pulse that her office first got wind of the development on social media.

Pretty Mike's behaviour has sparked outrage from many quarters; with concerned individuals calling on government to act fast to halt what has been widely perceived as bizarre anti-social behavior from a "lunatic".

Nwogu was said to be cooperating with investigators and has offered useful statement to the police.

He was released after signing an undertaking to desist from putting any lady or gentleman on a leash in a bid to dehumanize them.

According to the undertaking, Nwogu admitted knowing his action was against the law. He has pledged to desist from such behaviour.

The undertaking read in part: “I, Mike Eze Nwalie, A.K.A Pretty Mike of 21A Magodo GRA, Luma Street, do hereby undertake to stop whatever act of putting girls on a leash or any other degrading treatment to ladies and guys.

“I am aware that such act offends the law of the State of Lagos and if I repeat it again, there will be legal act towards me.

“I undertake to issue a letter of apology to the public effective from tomorrow on all my social media platforms.”

Providing more details on the development, the Lagos State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr. Adeniji Kazeem said the State Government will not tolerate any anti-social behavior aimed at dehumanizing any resident of the State.

Kazeem restated the government’s determination to prosecute any individual or group of persons who violate any law of the State under any guise.

“The Lagos State Government is committed to the protection of the rights of all citizens including children, women and all the vulnerable persons in the State,” Kazeem said.