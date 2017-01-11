Sahara Reporters boss, Omoyele Sowore has been reportedly arrested by men of the Nigeria Police Force.

In multiple reports, Sowore was reportedly picked up in his Lagos, Nigeria home on Wednesday, January 11, 2017 following a complaint of alleged criminal defamation, blackmail, and threat to life and career.

Sowore's arrest was reportedly orchestrated by Lekan Fatodu, who was reported to have been a front for ex-Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode.

While Sowore has been reportedly transferred to Area F, Police Station, Ikeja for questioning, Fatodu took to his Twitter handle to announce the arrest of Sowore.

in 2016, Sahara Reporters alleged that Fatodu was using a UK briefcase company to help Femi Fani-Kayode divert funds meant for Nigerian Armed Forces to combat terrorism.