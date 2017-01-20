In Abuja Police release Premium Times journalists, source says they may be rearrested

Olorunyomi and Okakwu were released on bail later on Thursday but were asked to report at the FCT Police Command HQ on Friday.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Premium Times publisher, Dapo Olorunyomi play

Premium Times publisher, Dapo Olorunyomi

(Premium Times)

Dapo Olorunyomi Police storm Premium Times, arrest publisher
Nigerian Army Army drags Premium Times to court over "false" news, publication vows to fight back
IDP Camp Bombing How NAF dropped bombs on us - Survivors recount
Boko Haram Army offers N500K reward for information on suicide bombers
Boko Haram Army clears, releases 1250 suspected terrorists
Peace Corps Corps will generate 800,000 jobs, says Commandant
Boko Haram Buratai tells soldiers to be vigilant in spite of terrorist group's defeat
Boko Haram Army bars soldiers from posting photos, videos on social media during operation
IDP Camp Bombing 'Airstrike not accidental, bombs dropped 3 times' - Survivor

The Nigerian police have released the publisher of Premium Times, Dapo Olorunyomi, amid public outcry.

On Thursday, January 19, policemen stormed the Abuja office of the online news portal at 5:00 pm and arrested Olorunyomi and the medium's judiciary correspondent, Evelyn Okakwu.

The journalists' arrest was said to have been an "order from above."

The police said it received a complaint from the lawyer to the Chief of Army Staff, Tukur Buratai, accusing the medium and the journalists of defamation of character.

Olorunyomi and Okakwu were however released on bail later on Thursday but were asked to report at the FCT Police Command Headquarters by 8:00 a.m. Friday morning, January 20.

But inside sources say the Friday meeting may be a ploy to detain the journalists for a longer period.

"From what I understand, if they report tomorrow morning, they will be taken to a Magistrate’s Court and arraigned before a judge that will readily comply with the police arrangement and grant order for them to be detained. That way, they can then claim to be detaining them legally," a police source told the newspaper.

ALSO READ: Army drags Premium Times to court over "false" news

The arrest has sparked widespread criticism, with many Nigerians condemning the police and the present administration for its indiscriminate persecution of government critics.

The Amnesty International has also promised to Investigate the incident.

 

Author

Dimeji Akinloye

Dimeji Akinloye is a Senior Associate at Pulse. He's a Journalist with keen interest in photojournalism and documentary photography. He's also a passionate social worker. And he can sell his birthright for a hot plate of Pasta with Asun. Follow him on Instagram and Twitter: @dimejixx

Top 3

1 Nigerian Military Nigerian troops, warship sail to Gambia to remove...bullet
2 IDP Camp Bombing How NAF dropped bombs on us - Survivors recountbullet
3 Diezani Alison-Madueke Here are INEC officials who allegedly...bullet

Local

Buhari President meets with service chiefs before 10 days vacation
President Buhari (L) and the Emir of Kano, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi (R)
Sanusi Lamido Sanusi "Don't build mosques, educate our daughters" - Emir of Kano
A worker fills the tank of a car at a petrol station in Cairo, file. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
PPPRA Agency says FG not owing fuel marketers N660B
Albino children queue to receive factor-50 sunscreen in Mitindo Primary School in Nyawilimilwa, Mwanza region of Tanzania, November 21, 2009. REUTERS/Katrina Manson
Albinos Reps approve establishment of agency for affected Nigerians