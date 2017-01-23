Kaduna state police command has confirmed the attack on a Fulani settlement in the Kaura local government area of the state.

The incident was said to have occurred in Zankan village on Saturday, January 21 at about 5.30pm.

The spokesman of the Kaduna Police, Aliyu Usman, said one person was killed and five others injured in the attack.

Usman said: "The dead and the injured persons have been taken to the nearest medical centre in Ganawuri town, Plateau State.

"We are trailing the suspects behind the attack, but so far, no arrest has been made.

"We are, however, optimistic that the additional police operatives deployed in the area will fish out the culprits very soon."

ALSO READ: l-Rufai says all those involved in Southern Kaduna killings will be prosecuted

The spokesman assured the residents of Kaduna of the police's commitment to secure their lives and property.