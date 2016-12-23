Home > Local >

Plastic Rice :  So, are we having poisoned grains for Christmas?

Plastic Rice So, are we having poisoned grains for Christmas?

There's plastic rice in town or not, depending on whom you listen to. But take our word for it, be careful

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Rice play

Rice

(Daily Mail)

In Lagos Customs intercept 102 bags of plastic rice
Plastic Rice British journalist comes into contact with fake grains
In Kaduna Muslim woman donates food stuff to 50 Christian widows for Christmas
In Benue FG flags off distribution of relief items to IDPs
Kitchen Hack 3 tips for the perfect jollof rice
Beware! Residents in fear as plastic rice floods Jos
Aisha Buhari First Lady donates food to IDPs in Maiduguri
Food Delight Now you can have chinese at home!
Fayemi Minister distributes rice, cash to Ekiti residents
MMM, Christmas Lamentations as low sales greet Abuja markets

This is indeed a very funny country. Hold on a minute, we can explain.

Reports of plastic rice in circulation in the Nigerian market, have caught on like wildfire. The rice bears the label 'Best Tomato Rice'.

A misnomer, if ever there was one.

For days, people testified that the rice was sticky when cooked. Residents of Lagos also swore that the rice smelt and tasted like shit.

The Comptroller of Customs in Lagos, Haruna Mamudu, told the local and international press that his agency had confiscated 100 bags of the fake rice.

Haruna Mamudu play

Haruna Mamudu

(Ships and Ports)

 

"We have done a preliminary analysis of the plastic rice. After boiling, it was sticky and only God knows what would have happened if people consumed it", Mamudu said.

The Customs chief warned "economic saboteurs who see yuletide season as a peak period for their nefarious acts to desist from such illegal business activity".

According to another senior Customs official, the bags of plastic rice were smuggled into Lagos from China.

The AFP reports that the bags of rice "had no date of manufacture and were intercepted Monday in the Ikeja area of the sprawling city".

ALSO READ: British journalist comes into contact with fake grains

Everyone was wary of eating plastic for rice at Christmas in a city of some 20 million people; one where rice is the biggest staple.

Not a few thanked God that the LAKE Rice (a collaborative effort between Lagos and Kebbi States) had been ushered into the market at just the right time.

A couple of Lagosians even confessed that they had bought and cooked the said plastic rice. They described the rice as 'sticky with a funny chemical smell'.

So we all prayed never to buy or come across the damned plastic rice with its rubbery, sticky, shitty stench.

Well, until Thursday when Health Minister Isaac Adewole said no such rice exists. In other words, our apprehension over some plastic rice was unfounded and premised on a zero foundation.

 

"I have just been briefed by the Director General of the National Agency for Food, Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) on Plastic Rice reports. Preliminary test results reveal there is no evidence backing claims", the minister said in a tweet.

He added that: "tests conducted; floating - negative, cooking - normal, odour normal, color - off white rice grains, moisture - 13.0, pre-ashing - normal.

"NAFDAC will release detailed findings to public as soon as it concludes investigations. We urge all Nigerians to remain calm for now".

Why would Customs declare the rice to be made of plastic and a federal minister will declare the same rice fit for consumption? Whose words should we go with? Who should we believe?

Plastic Rice play

Plastic Rice

(NTA)

 

Why would Customs announce that the rice is poisonous without first taking the product to NAFDAC for laboratory tests?

There's something wrong when two government officials issue contradictory statements on a particular subject within hours of each other.

Especially because we are talking food and the lives of people here.

Surely, this could all have been better handled by all concerned agencies of government.

This was shoddy work all around--yet another evidence that we can't get the simplest of things right in this country.

In the coming days, we'll expect better communication from government on this issue. It's just too serious to be trifled with.

We can't afford to die from eating plastic rice in a recession.

Do you ever witness anything interesting or exciting? Just take out your phone and send us the exclusive pictures or video and we will pay you cash. More information here or just e-mail to eyewitness@pulse.ng or What's App to 09098947580. Please include what, who, when, where, why.

Author

Jude Egbas

Jude Egbas is an Editor at Pulse. Egbas actually believes that Nigeria is a great country if poor leadership magically disappears. His weekends belong to Arsenal. Follow him on Twitter @egbas

Top 3

1 Dalung Dear Buhari, sack Sports Minister now!bullet
2 Buhari FG assigns portfolios to cleared ambassadorial nomineesbullet
3 Ibori 6 luxury assets that were seized from ex-governor [PHOTOS]bullet

Local

Ayo Fayose, Ekiti state Governor (PremiumTimes)
Fayose Governor releases 22 'prophecies' for 2017 [PHOTO]
One of the 21 Chibok school girls released by Boko Haram carries her baby during their visit to meet President Muhammadu Buhari In Abuja, Nigeria. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
Chibok Girls No new girls released – Presidency
Vice President Yemi Osinbajo
Osinbajo We are progressing at a slow rate- says VP
Gov. Ishaku pledges to boost tea, rice production in Taraba
In Taraba Govt budgets N110bn for 2017