Osinbajo Pipeline reportedly set ablaze in Delta hours after VP's visit

Hours after the visit of Vice President Osinbajo to the Niger Delta area, a crude oil pipeline has been set ablaze by unknown persons.

A pipeline has been set ablaze in Delta State by unknown persons hours after Vice President Yemi Osinbanjo visited the state.

A report by Vanguard revealed that some unknown persons set fire on a crude oil pipeline belonging to the Niger Petroleum Development Company, NPDC, at Ughelli, Delta state.

The development has reportedly sparked fears of attacks by suspected oil rebels.

It was reported that the pipeline was seen raging with fire at about 4:30p.m on Tuesday, January 17, 2017 sending huge balls of flame into the atmosphere.

ALSO READ: VP to visit Delta, Bayelsa, Rivers to engage oil-bearing communities

The report further revealed that no one was able to ascertain if the cause of the fire was as a result of an attack or environmental impact as Niger Delta groups are yet to claim the damage.

