PHCN Eko Disco announces 9-hour outage in Lagos Island, other areas

The company’s Head of Corporate Communications, Mr Godwin Idemudia, said this in a statement made available to newsmen in Lagos.
“We which to inform our consumers that on Monday Jan.23, between 08:00-17:00 hrs, there will be an outage on the 132kv bus-bars (outdoor) at Alagbon S/T.
“This is to enable our maintenance crew to connect the new and old sections of the 132kV bus-bars together.
“With this outage, Lagos Island, Victoria Island and Ikoyi environs will be affected, Idemudia said.
The EKEDC spokesman also added that the company highly regrets any inconvenience caused by the nine-hour outage.