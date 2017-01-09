Petrol Total, MRS, 11 other filling stations sealed for allegedly cheating customers

At least 13 filling stations have been shut down in Lagos State for allegedly manipulating their meters in order to exploit unsuspecting customers.

The Department of Petroleum Resources in collaboration with the operatives of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Lagos State Command, were said to have carried out the operation.

Two Total filling stations, one MRS filling station, and two Energy filling stations were allegedly part of the affected stations.

Others are Dalco, Royal Stream, Lasbat, Ramos, JWMS, Jackos, Olubisi Obinja and NYBO filling stations.

All of them reportedly under-dispensed fuel between 0.4 and 1 litre in every 10 litres of petrol sold to customers.

Punch quoted a source, who said reports from customers lamenting shortage in their fuel purchase at the stations prompted the NSCDC Command to carry out the operation last Thursday.

"But because the NSCDC does not have the power to seal filling stations, the DPR was informed about what was going in the filling stations," the source told the newspaper on Sunday, January 8.

"It was discovered that 13 filling stations dispensed fuel below the standard metering. They have been sealed up and their owners have several questions to answer before the DPR," the source added.

A member of the team that carried out the operation said the stations, who are located on the outskirts of town, capitalised on their location, believing they could not be caught.