PDP :  Hoodlums attack party chieftain in Akwa Ibom state

PDP Hoodlums attack party chieftain in Akwa Ibom state

“The incident took place minutes after the annual Christmas meeting of members and supporters of the PDP.”

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain, and a former commissioner for food sufficiency in Akwa Ibom State, Prince Umen Ita-Etuk was attacked on Monday, December 26, 2016 by suspected hoodlums in the State.

The attack was carried out during the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) N19m empowerment meeting occurred in Prince Ita-Etuk’s residence, which is situated at Ibesikpo Asutan Local Government in Akwa Ibom State.

According to a statement issued and signed by Abasifreke Effiong, the media aide to Prince Umen Ita-Etuk, the unfortunate incident occurred minutes after a Christmas meeting held by members of the Peoples Democratic Party. Extracts from the statement are seen below:

 “Scores of suspected hoodlums have attempted to cart away money for the empowerment of Ibesikpo Asutan people at Prince Ita Etuk’s residence.

The incident took place minutes after the annual Christmas meeting of members and supporters of the PDP.”

It was also reported that the thugs tried to seize the nineteen million naira (N19M) meant to be distributed to supporters of the party. “The party was giving out N19m to supporters of the party when the hoodlums walked in and attacked guests at the event,” he says.

It should be recalled that Prince Uwem Ita Etuk was a former chairman of Ibesikpo Asutan Local Government in Akwa Ibom State under Victor Attah’s administration, and former Akwa Ibom State chairman of the Peoples democratic Party (PDP).

Written by Misthura Oyubu

