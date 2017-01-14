Patience Jonathan Ijaw group warns EFCC, police to stop harassing ex-First Lady

The group also sent a protest letter to the Inspector General of Police, Mr. Ibrahim Idris.

A group known as Ijaw Nation Youths Worldwide has warned the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to stop harassing former First Lady, Patience Jonathan.

According to Daily Post, the group also sent a protest letter to the Inspector General of Police, Mr. Ibrahim Idris, through the Rivers state police commissioner.

The group, in a statement said “The EFCC, DSS and Police at various times have come out to say that they are only in court or at conflict with the former First Lady Dr. Dame Patience Ebele Jonathan.

“This is laughable, there is no way these agencies can separate a humble, loyal and loving wife from the physical.

“This treatment of disrespect is coming after a man had served this country meritoriously by leaving behind the biggest economy in Africa and as African’s exemplary leader.”

You will recall that over 100 women had earlier stormed the Federal High Court in Lagos, chanting solidarity songs in support of Mrs. Jonathan.

Author

Chika Ebuzor

Chika Ebuzor is a Senior Associate at Pulse. He loves God, and is passionate about public relations and new media. Email: chika.ebuzor@ringier.ng

