Patience Jonathan How Police raided home of ex-First Lady

It was a commando-style operation.

At about 12 noon on Wednesday, January 4, 2017, Igbeti Rock street in upscale Maitama District of Abuja, played host to three Hilux vans.

The vans were loaded with gun wielding security operatives who alighted briskly before storming a property belonging to former Nigeria First Lady, Patience Jonathan.

Mrs. Jonathan is wife of Goodluck Jonathan who lost his 2015 re-election bid to current Nigeria leader, Muhammadu Buhari.

The security operatives were later identified as police officers. They offered no explanations to no one as they made for the gates and then the doors to the property.

"They said they were looking for one Justice Ahmed. I said I don't know any Justice Ahmed...that this place is not owned by any Justice. They said they want to know the person that owned this place. I told them that I was just transferred to this place on the 20th of December", said Beshel Jeremiah, the security officer watching over the property, in comments made available by Africa Independent Television (AIT).

"They broke the gate. They came in with a lot of weapons. They came in with hammer, they came in with Chisel...they came here with sticks. They were also armed with guns. They were 20 of them. They were very many. They overpowered me. They was nothing else I could do save to allow them in.

"This is where they hit me with their gun", Jeremiah said, pointing toward his right wrist.

The entire apartment had been ransacked moments later. Wardrobes were destroyed, dressing tables were upturned, locks were broken and ceilings were shattered.

The operatives reportedly left the apartment with only an envelope whose contents no one knows at the time of writing this story.

Mrs. Jonathan's brother who now owns the property, Afeminaso Nyingieresaka, told AIT that he's being persecuted because of his blood ties to a powerful Sister.

"It was just this afternoon when my security called me that some Police people came and said that they want to search the place. They are persecuting me because my Sister was the former First Lady", said Nyingieresaka.

Ogboli Charles who is Patience Jonathan's lawyer described the day's event as "unfortunate".

"You can see that they forced themselves into the apartment. You can see the door. They took whichever items they wanted. They know best. It is unfortunate that this is happening in this area. This is not the first time.

"One of Mrs. Jonathan's younger brothers called me and told me that this is not the first time. The other day, NDLEA (National Drug Law Enforcement Agency) came here. The other day it was EFCC (Economic and Financial Crimes Commission). This is the 3rd or 4th time and they've found nothing incriminating.

"If in the actual sense, they really want to fight corruption or do something reasonable, this is not the way. This harassment is getting too much".

Mrs. Jonathan is being prosecuted by the EFCC over ownership of a certain $15M.

The anti-graft agency has said in court statements that the former First Lady deposited the sum in different bank accounts using front companies and individuals.

It is unclear if Wednesday's raid had anything to do with ongoing EFCC prosecution of Mrs. Jonathan.

EFCC Spokesperson, Wilson Uwujaren, was unreachable on his cellphone at the time of filing this story.

Several former government officials who served under erstwhile President Jonathan are being investigated by security operatives for financial crimes and money laundering.