The hearing of former first lady, Mrs Patience Jonathan's suit against the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has been adjourned till April 24, 2017.

Mrs. Jonathan went to court seeking a declaration that the freezing of her bank accounts and those of her relatives by the EFCC is a violation of her fundamental human rights to own property and to fair hearing.

She also described the ransacking of her family property by operatives of the anti-graft agency as a violation of her fundamental human rights to private and family life.

The ex-first lady seeks damages sum of N2 billion for the alleged violation of her fundamental human rights by the EFCC.

But the Commission in its motion of preliminary objection sought an order dismissing and striking out the entire suit for want of jurisdiction and for being speculative, describing it as an abuse of court process.

After hearing the arguments from the EFCC and Jonathan's counsels, Justice Salihu Saidu of a Federal High Court sitting in Port Harcourt, Rivers state pronounced the adjournment of the case.

It was gathered that some women and youths were gathered outside the court premises, protesting the agency's actions against Mrs. Jonathan.