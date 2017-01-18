Patience Jonathan Court to hear ex-First Lady’s suit against EFCC on Feb 13

The ex-first lady is demanding the sum of 200 million dollars from the commission as damages for infringing on her rights.

  • Published:
Patience Jonathan play

Patience Jonathan

(NTA)

Patience Jonathan Ijaw group warns EFCC, police to stop harassing ex-First Lady
Patience Jonathan Police explain why it raided home of ex-First Lady
Patience Jonathan How Police raided home of ex-First Lady
Patience Jonathan EFCC goes after ex-First Lady's cousin who 'owns' N9bn accounts
Patience Jonathan Court freezes Nigerian former first lady’s accounts
Patience Jonathan Bala Mohammed was acquiring properties for ex-First Lady – EFCC
Patience Jonathan 23 groups protest over EFCC’s alleged harassment of Ex-First Lady
Patience Jonathan Ex-First lady made $15.5M from crime – EFCC
Patience Jonathan Ex-First Lady wants Reps to stop EFCC from harassing her
Patience Jonathan Ex First Lady denies ownership of $175m allegedly found in her account

A Federal High Court Lagos, on Wednesday fixed Feb. 13 to hear a suit by ex-first lady, Patience Jonathan against the EFCC seeking to unfreeze her account.

Also joined in the suit are; Skye Bank Plc, and a former Special Assistant to ex-President Jonathan, Waripama-Owei Dudafa.

Others include Pluto Property and Investment Company Ltd, Seagate Property Development and Investment Company Ltd, Transocean Property and Investment Company Ltd and Globus Integrarted Service Ltd.

The ex-first lady is demanding the sum of 200 million dollars from the commission as damages for infringing on her rights.

She also prayed the court to issue an order discharging the freezing order, as well as restrain the EFCC and its agents from further placing a freezing order on the said accounts.

At the resumed hearing of the case on Wednesday, Jonathan’s lawyers, Chief Ifedayo Adedipe (SAN), sought for an adjournment to enable him serve his client’s amended claims on the companies.

He added that other defendants had been served with copies of the processes, while they have also served their counter-affidavits on the plaintiff.

In the absence of any objection from the EFCC’s counsel, the matter was eventually adjourned to Feb. 13 for further hearing.

In an affidavit in support of Jonathan’s suit and deposed to by one Sammie Somiari, he avers that on March 22, 2010, she (Jonathan) had opened five different accounts with Skye Bank, with the aid of one Damola Bolodeoku and Dipo Oshodi.

He averred that the account mandate forms were duly completed and signed by her.

Somiari stated that Jonathan subsequently discovered that apart from one of the accounts that bore her name, the other four accounts were opened in the name of four companies which belonged to Dudafa.

He also averred that she observed that the ATM cards of the said accounts were issued in the names of the companies, adding that she complained to Dudafa, who promised to effect the necessary changes.

He said Dipo Oshodi also promised to effect the necessary changes.

According to Somiari, Jonathan is not a director, shareholder or participant in these companies and the funds in the said accounts are solely owned and operated by her.

“Dudafa does not own any part of the funds in the said accounts’’.

According to the deponent, the Skye Bank official, (Oshodi) did not affect the instructions of the plaintiff to change the name of the said accounts to her name, in spite of repeated request.

He averred that notwithstanding the refusal of the bank to effect the necessary changes, she had been using the said ATM cards without any interference.

The deponent averred that sometimes in July, Jonathan discovered that the ATM cards were not functioning, and immediately contacted the bank which informed her that a “No debit/freezing order’’ have been placed on the accounts.

He also averred that on further enquiry, the bank informed her that the accounts were frozen on the directive of EFCC as a result of ongoing investigation in relation to Dudafa.

Jonathan, therefore, contends that she was never arrested or invited by EFCC prior to the freezing order placed on the accounts.

She further contends that the freezing order on her funds by the directive of EFCC without an order of the court is unlawful and illegal.

Consequently, Jonathan is also seeking an order of court, directing the unfreezing of her account forthwith. She also wants an order restraining the EFCC from taking further steps in relation to the said accounts pending the determination of the suit.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Diezani Alison-Madueke Here are INEC officials who allegedly received N23Bbullet
2 Boko Haram Nigerian Air Force clear terrorists' new hideout [Video]bullet
3 Ajimobi Oyo Gov dares students [Video]bullet

Local

Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, Abba Kyari and other members of a federal delegation to Maiduguri, Borno State on January 18, 2017.
IDP Camp Bombing ‘Things like these usually happen in war,’ Abba Kyari says
Bags of foreign rice (Illustration)
Rice Production CBN says Nigeria gradually becoming self-sufficient
Sahara Reporters publisher, Omoyele Sowore
Omoyele Sowore Sahara Reporters publisher ordered not to leave Nigeria
IDP Camp bombing in Rann, Borno State by the NAF
IDP Camp Bombing Reps to investigate NAF air strike