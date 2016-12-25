Patience Jonathan :  Court freezes Nigerian former first lady’s accounts

Bank accounts belonging to Patience Jonathan, the former first lady of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, have been frozen by a Federal High Court sitting in Lagos, and presided over by Justice Mojisola Olatoregun-Ishola.

Asides the former first lady’s Skye Bank Plc. account with a balance of $5,316.66, the court also froze the accounts of five companies namely: Finchley Top Homes Limited, Aribawa Aruera, Magel Resort Limited, AM -PM Global Network Limited Pansy Oil and Gas Limited. The said companies have a total of N7, 418,829,290.94.

A certain Esther Oba who has a balance of $429,381.87 with Diamond Bank Plc. was also affected by the court order.

The said accounts were frozen in the alleged grounds that they are proceeds of crime.

The learned justice, however, ensured that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) filed an undertaking to pay damages in the event that their case turns out to be frivolous.

It should be noted that the order of the court was sequel to an ex-parte application and a further affidavit in support of the originating summons sworn to by Abdullah Tukur, an investigating officer of the Economic and Financial crimes Commission (EFCC), the affidavit was filed before the federal high court Lagos, by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) prosecutor Rotimi Oyedepo Iseoluwa.

Written by Misthura Otubu