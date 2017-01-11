Pastor Adeboye Reps to debate law that forced cleric's resignation today

The House of Representatives will on Wednesday, January 11, debate the controversial Corporate Governance Code set by the Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria (FRC).

Upon reconvening on Tuesday, the House admitted a motion to discuss the Code under matters of urgent public importance.

The motion was moved by the Minority Leader, Mr. Leo Ogor.

The Corporate Governance Code had forced Pastor Enoch Adeboye to step down as the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God i(RCCG) in Nigeria having headed the church for over 20 years.

The law, which has since been suspended by the Federal Government , stipulates that leader of non-profit organisations, under which churches and mosques fall, must resign after heading their entity for 20 years.

Following this, many Nigerians criticised the government, querying why it would meddle in the affairs of religious bodies.

In his reaction to the controversy, President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday, January 9, sacked the board and the Executive Secretary of the FRC, Mr. Jim Obazee.

"This development has become embarrassing, especially when the general impression is that the National Assembly passed the FRC Act," Ogor said.

He noted that the council acted outside the mandate for which the National Assembly passed the FRC Act, adding that it is not supposed to interfere with the leadership of churches or mosques.

He added: "What has happened is clearly the decision of the FRC and not the National Assembly.

"This has called for the urgent need to discuss it and save the country this needless embarrassment."

However, the President has named a replacement for Obazee and also appointed a new chairman for the council.