Pastor Adeboye FG suspends law that forced RCCG General Overseer to step down

The suspension was announced shortly after Buhari sacked the man behind the corporate governance code that would force popular religious leaders to retire.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Muhammadu Buhari play

President Muhammadu Buhari

(Getty Images)

Jim Obazee Buhari sacks FRN boss after Adeboye left RCCG Nigeria
Pastor Adeboye Everything you need to know about govt. regulation that forced RCCG leader to step down
Pastor Adeboye 'Oyedepo, Kumuyi, others to also step down as church heads' - Cleric
Pulse List Here are my predictions for Nigerian tech in 2017
Tunde Bakare Pastor urges church leaders to demonstrate exemplary leadership
Tunde Bakare, Ishaq Akintola Clerics disagree over FRCN law
Pastor Adeboye Atiku, Fayose react to mandatory law that causes RCCG leader to step down as G.O
Fayose ‘God will rubbish Buhari’s government,’ Governor says
Fayose Stop lying to Nigerians that Boko Haram has been defeated – Governor tells FG
Babachir Lawal SGF in fresh controversy as group accuses him of manipulating Auditor-General nomination

The Federal Government has suspended the law that forced Pastor Enoch Adeboye into abrupt retirement from his position as the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) in Nigeria.

This was disclosed in a statement issued on Monday, January 9, by the spokesman for the Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment, Constance Ikokwu.

It said the law was suspended in order to review it.

The suspension followed the sack of Mr Jim Obazee, the Executive Secretary of the Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria (FRCN), the body which enforced the law.

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday ordered the immediate removal of Obazee and appointed a replacement in the person of Mr. Daniel Asapokhai while Mr. Adedotun Sulaiman (MFR) was named as the Council's new Chairman.

The President also directed the ministry to constitute a new board for the FRCN without delay.

Before he was relieved of his duties, Obazee had directed all non-profit organizations, including churches and mosques to comply with a corporate governance code stipulating a term of 20 years for heads of such entities.

ALSO READ: 'Oyedepo, Kumuyi, others to also step down as church heads' - Pastor Adeboye

This directive forced Pastor Adeboye, who has spent over 20 years as General Overseer of R.C.C.G, to name Pastor Joshua Obayemi as the church's head in Nigeria while he (Adeboye) remains the G.O worldwide.

The corporate code, if not suspended, would have also left Bishop David Oyedepo of the Winner's Chapel, Rev. Sam Adeyemi of Daystar Christian Centre, Pastor Folorunsho Kumuyi of the Deeper Life Bible Church among others, no choice than to step down as the heads of their ministries.

 

Image
  • From left: Chief of Staff to the President , Abbah Kyari; Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Babachir David Lawal; Vice President Yemi Osinbajo; and President Muhammadu Buhari, during the Federal Executive Council Meeting at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Wednesday 
  • From left: Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Muhammed; Minister of Health, Prof. Issac Adewole; Minister of Labour and Employment, Sen. Chris Ngige; and Minister of Interior, retired Lt.-Gen. Abdulrahaman Dambazzau, during the Federal Executive Council Meeting at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Wednesday 
  • From left: Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Babatude Fashola; Minister of State for Power, Works and Housing, Mustapha Baba-Shauri; Minister of Science and Technology, Ogbonnaya Onu; Ministers of Mines and Steel Development, Kayode Fayemi; Ministers of State for Mines and Steel Development, Abubakar Bawa-Bwari; Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Solomon Dalung; and Minister of Transportation, Chibuike Amaechi, during Federal Executive Council Meeting at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Wednesday 
  • Scene of an accident at Mushin in Lagos on Wednesda 
  • People shopping for Christmas in Lagos on Wednesday 
  • A customer negotiating price with a trader in preparation for Christmas at Apongbon on Lagos Islan 
  • Gov. Muhammed Abubukar of Bauchi state presenting the 2017 State Budget at the House of Assembly in Bauchi on Wednesday 
  • Gov. Muhammed Abubukar of Bauchi state (2nd, R); Deputy Governor, Mr Nuhu Gidado (R); Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Mr Kawuwa Damina (2nd, L) and others after presentation of the 2017 State Budget at the House of Assembly by the Governor in Bauchi on Wednesday 
  • Representative of the I-G, AIG Dorothy Gimba (L) presenting certificate of participation to the Best Overall winner, CSP Makuliso Umaru, during the joint graduation ceremony of Tactical Leadership and Advance Detective Course at the Police Staff College in Jos on Wednesday 
  • A cross-section of graduands of Tactical Leadership and Advance Detective Course at the Police Staff College in Jos on Wednesday 
  • Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmud Yakubu (L) presents a condolence letter to I-G Ibrahim Idris during INEC management’s visit to Nigeria Police Force Headquarters in Abuja on Wednesday (21/12/16), over late ASP Mohammed Alkali and others slain during the recent Rivers Legislative Rerun Election. 
  • From left: DIG in-charge of Research and Planning, Mr Valentine Ntomchukwu; DIG in-charge of Operations, Mr Habila Joshak; Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmud Yakubu; I-G Ibrahim Idris; DIG in-charge of Logistics and Supply, Alhaji Maigari Dikko; and DIG in-charge of Training, Mr Emmanuel Inyang, observing a ‘A Minute Silence’ during the INEC management’s condolence visit to Nigeria Police Force Headquarters in Abuja on Wednesday 
  • I-G Ibrahim Idris (R) with Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmud Yakubu during INEC management’s condolence visit to Nigeria Police Force Headquarters in Abuja on Wednesday (21/12/16), over late ASP Mohammed Alkali and others slain during the recent Rivers Legislative Rerun Election. 

Author

Dimeji Akinloye

Dimeji Akinloye is a Senior Associate at Pulse. He's a Journalist with keen interest in photojournalism and documentary photography. He's also a passionate social worker. And he can sell his birthright for a hot plate of Pasta with Asun. Follow him on Instagram and Twitter: @dimejixx

Top 3

1 FBI List of rich Nigerian politicians is so fake, we are in tearsbullet
2 Niger Delta Avengers We will hit Buhari hard this year – Militants saybullet
3 Diezani Allison-Madueke Former Petroleum Minister returns $153m to FGbullet

Local

President Buhari
Buhari President is too old, he needs to give way to a younger man - Bishop Okah
N-Power
N-Power FG begins payment of N30,000 monthly stipends to beneficiaries
 
Shiites Muslim leaders visit Femi Fani-Kayode in Abuja
Justice Rita Ofili-Ajumogobia
Ofili-Ajumogobia 'How I transferred thousands of US dollars to judge's UK account,' Banker reveals