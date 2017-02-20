Paris Club Refund 7 Governors reportedly under investigation by EFCC

Seven Governors are reportedly under the searchlight of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The Governors allegedly diverted funds from the London-Paris Club refunds, The Nation reports.

A source who spoke on the issue revealed that N19b and an unspecified amount were recovered from two accounts reportedly opened by the Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF).

“The detectives have uncovered the two accounts opened in the name of the NGF and the signatories to same.

“We are looking into circumstances behind such huge deposits from London-Paris Club refunds into these accounts.

“The payment of 2% of the refunds to consultants and 3% to some governors which was rated as “curious” by investigators have been confirmed. We also discovered that some of the governors nominated these consultants,” the source added.

ALSO READ: Fayose accused of allegedly diverting N8.877b Paris Club refund

Also, investigations revealed that a huge amount of money was also given to a highly placed principal officer of the National Assembly.

Meanwhile, the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project, (SERAP) has called on the Federal Government to take state Governors who allegedly mismanaged the Paris Club loan refunds to court.