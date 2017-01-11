Osinbajo VP wants you to stop hailing your corrupt 'brothers'

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo isn't comfortable with the way some Nigerians roll out the drums for persons whose sources of income can't be explained.

President Muhammadu Buhari rode to power on the back of a promise to crack down on official graft and endemic corruption.

On Tuesday, his Vice President urged anti-corruption agencies in the country to step up their engagement with the Nigerian public, especially because there are still persons who think that when a politician who is their "kinfolk steals, it is permissible".

Osinbajo made the observation while meeting with a delegation of the Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption, PACAC, at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

The PACAC delegation was led by its Chairman, Prof Itse Sagay.

“How we communicate what is going on regarding corruption is important. There are still those who think a politician who steals, is some kind of Robin Hood, instead of being vilified,” Osinbajo lamented.

He added that “some people believe that if ‘my kinsman’ steals it is okay,” stressing that it is important to completely de-legitimise corruption especially through the way it is communicated.

ALSO READ: ‘People killing in the name of religion are insane,’ Vice President says

He praised the work of PACAC, saying: “I commend the excellent work you have done so far from the beginning.”

The VP told the PACAC delegation that they have done very well and have proven that the anti-corruption initiative could become well received.

“This has been very good,” Osinbajo declared.

While expressing satisfaction that the anti-corruption war has been going on very well, the Vice President also noted that it is important for corruption cases to be heard as speedily as possible once there are commenced.