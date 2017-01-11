Osinbajo VP wants you to stop hailing your corrupt 'brothers'

VP Osinbajo says Nigerians shouldn't roll out the drums for persons who steal from the public till

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Nigeria Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo play

Nigeria Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo

(AFP/File)

Osinbajo ‘People killing in the name of religion are insane,’ Vice President says
Osinbajo Beneficiaries of the conditional cash transfer were identified before May 29, 2015 — Presidency
Past Leaders Watch Obasanjo, Gowon, others sing popular hymn [video]
Osinbajo VP not visiting Niger Delta today – Aide
Men’s Roundtable Mr. President, we are all vulnerable
Buhari FG begins N5K monthly payment to 1million poor Nigerians

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo isn't comfortable with the way some Nigerians roll out the drums for persons whose sources of income can't be explained.

President Muhammadu Buhari rode to power on the back of a promise to crack down on official graft and endemic corruption.

On Tuesday, his Vice President urged anti-corruption agencies in the country to step up their engagement with the Nigerian public, especially because there are still persons who think that when a politician who is their "kinfolk steals, it is permissible".

Osinbajo made the observation while meeting with a delegation of the Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption, PACAC, at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

The PACAC delegation was led by its Chairman, Prof Itse Sagay.

Professor Itse Sagay play Prof Itse Sagay (Focus NG)

 

“How we communicate what is going on regarding corruption is important. There are still those who think a politician who steals, is some kind of Robin Hood, instead of being vilified,” Osinbajo lamented.

He added that “some people believe that if ‘my kinsman’ steals it is okay,” stressing that it is important to completely de-legitimise corruption especially through the way it is communicated.

ALSO READ: ‘People killing in the name of religion are insane,’ Vice President says

He praised the work of PACAC, saying: “I commend the excellent work you have done so far from the beginning.”

The VP told the PACAC delegation that they have done very well and have proven that the anti-corruption initiative could become well received.

“This has been very good,”  Osinbajo declared.

While expressing satisfaction that the anti-corruption war has been going on very well, the Vice President also noted that it is important for corruption cases to be heard as speedily as possible once there are commenced.

Author

Jude Egbas

Jude Egbas is an Editor at Pulse. Egbas believes that leadership is Nigeria's biggest problem. His weekends belong to Arsenal. Follow him on Twitter @egbas

Top 3

1 Goodluck Jonathan Nigeria's former President named in Italian bribery probebullet
2 NUPENG Oil workers begin 3-day warning strike todaybullet
3 Buhari President sacks 4 heads of aviation agenciesbullet

Local

Army presents captured Boko Haram flag to President Muhammadu Buhari
In Sambisa Army recover more Boko Haram items
Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu
Senate Lawmakers rejects ban on importation of cars through land borders
Nnamdi Kanu
Nnamdi Kanu Moment Biafra leader called Kanu an "Idiotic Yahoo-Yahoo fraudster"
NAFDAC closes 30 water packaging factories
NAFDAC Agency seals 200 bakeries in 2016 in Kwara