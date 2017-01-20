Osinbajo VP task Nigerians on right values and integrity

VP Osinbajo has asked Nigerians to be more committed to the right values of hard work

  • Published:
Nigeria Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo play

Nigeria Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo

(AFP/File)

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo has urged Nigerians to be more committed to the right values of hard work, integrity and faithfulness.

Osinbajo, who gave the advice at the 27th Annual Minister’s Leadership Conference at the Men of Issachar Vision Incorporation, Olororo-Ojoo in Ibadan, on Friday, said such values were the `principles of the gospel.’

The principle of the gospel has transformed countries in Europe, America and many others. These principles are hard work, integrity and faithfulness.

“Our people must have commitment to the right values. We must address the issue of integrity.

“Imagine, someone stole 2.5 million dollars and the whole external reserve is just 30 billion dollars. Yet someone is clamouring for the return of corruption,” he said.

The vice-president, who stated that hard work was not negotiable as a principle and value, assured Nigerians of the nation’s prosperity.

Osinbajo said that the journey of the nation to prosperity was the Lord’s battle, saying the Lord will fight and win.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Vice-President also attended the funeral service of the late Professor Emeritus, Law, Adedokun Adeyemi, 76 at the Christ Church, Mapo in Ibadan.

Osinbajo described the deceased as his father, teacher, friend and mentor, saying he was a loving creature, who would be greatly missed.

We will do ourselves more good loving our neighbours as we love ourselves. My late teacher lived an exemplary and fulfilled life,” he said.

Also, Ven. Kehinde Aremu, the Vicar of the church said that the greatest change was death because it changes human condition.

Aremu, who urged the people to live a life of no regret, stated that there was no chance for repentance after death.

Whatever number of years spent on earth is little. Why don’t you spend it righteously to avoid your life being mortgaged .

“No amount of years spent on earth is better than the eternal. We came to the world empty handed and we will leave same way,” he said.

