Osinbajo VP says Aguda House is good enough for him - Aide says

The media aide of the Vice-President, Laolu Akande has revealed that the Federal Government will convert the proposed new VP's residence for other purposes.

Akande also revealed that the administration of former President Goodluck Jonathan came up with the plan to construct a new official residence.

In a statement sent to Pulse News, the VP's spokesman said "For the umpteenth time, we like to clarify that the proposed plan of the immediate past administration to build a new official residence for the occupant of the Office of the Vice President, including the controversial gatehouse preceded this administration.

"The project which started in 2010, was initiated and funded by the immediate past administration, but had never featured in the two budget proposals of the Buhari administration: neither in the 2016 nor the 2017 spending plans.

"Any suggestion therefore that this project benefits our administration or that it reflects our spending style or preferences is not only misleading but blatantly false.

"Besides, the incumbent Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, has said publicly that he considers Aguda House, which he currently occupies, a befitting official residence for the Vice President and sufficient for his needs.

"While the project is now about 85% complete, the Federal Government, in the circumstances, will decide at the appropriate time what is the best use for the 14 buildings already on the project site."