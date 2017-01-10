Osinbajo VP not visiting Niger Delta today – Aide

Vice-President, Yemi Osinbajo will not be visiting Delta State on Tuesday, January 10, his aide, Laolu Akande has said.

Earlier media reports had it that Osinbajo planned to visit Gbaramatu Kingdom in the Warri South-West Local Government Area of the state on Tuesday.

The denial was made to Punch by Akande, who’s Osinbajo’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity.

“A visit to Delta State is not on the Vice-President’s schedule for Tuesday, January 10. The claim in today’s (Monday’s) news report that the VP is expected in the state on Tuesday is therefore untrue,” he said.

The Niger Delta has been receiving special attention from the government due to the activities of militants in the area.

Meanwhile, militant group, Niger Delta Avengers (NDA), has threatened to hit the Muhammadu Buhari administration hard in 2017.