Osinbajo VP not visiting Niger Delta today – Aide

Earlier media reports had it that Osinbajo planned to visit the Warri South-West Local Government Area of the state on Tuesday.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Yemi Osinbajo play

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo at the Digital Switch Over in Abuja

Osinbajo “There is no country that can make progress without some pain”
Osinbajo Beneficiaries of the conditional cash transfer were identified before May 29, 2015 — Presidency
Osinbajo VP jets out of Nigeria for end of year vacation
Osinbajo, Obasanjo Here's the problem with that mixtape from past Nigerian leaders
Pastor Adeboye Real reason General Overseer stepped down
Osinbajo ‘People killing in the name of religion are insane,’ Vice President says

Vice-President, Yemi Osinbajo will not be visiting Delta State on Tuesday, January 10, his aide, Laolu Akande has said.

Earlier media reports had it that Osinbajo planned to visit Gbaramatu Kingdom in the Warri South-West Local Government Area of the state on Tuesday.

The denial was made to Punch by Akande, who’s Osinbajo’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity.

“A visit to Delta State is not on the Vice-President’s schedule for Tuesday, January 10. The claim in today’s (Monday’s) news report that the VP is expected in the state on Tuesday is therefore untrue,” he said.

The Niger Delta has been receiving special attention from the government due to the activities of militants in the area.

ALSO READHow Buhari chose Osinbajo as VP over Tinubu, Fashola

Meanwhile, militant group, Niger Delta Avengers (NDA), has threatened to hit the Muhammadu Buhari administration hard in 2017.

Image
  • The 2016 African Footballer of the Year Winner, Riyad Mahrez, displays his award during the 2016 Glo CAF Award in Abuja on Thursday(5/1/17) night. 
  • Woman Player of the Year Asisat Oshoala (M) receives her award from CAF Executive member, Mr Leodegar Tevga (R) during the 2016 GLO CAF Awards in Abuja on Thursday (5/1/17) night. With them is an official of CAF, Mohammed Anthony. 
  • Asisat Oshoala
    Woman Player of the Year Asisat Oshoala (L) receives her award from CAF Executive member, Mr Leodegar Tevga (R) during the 2016 GLO CAF Awards in Abuja on Thursday   
  • Executive Director of CAF, Amani Kamar (R) presenting the Women National Team of the Year Award to Super Falcons’ Ebi Onome, during the 2016 Glo CAF Awards in Abuja on Thursday (5/1/17) night.   
  • Nigerian musician, Femi Kuti performing during the 2016 Glo CAF Awards in Abuja on Thursday (5/1/17) night.   
  • Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Solomon Dalung (M) displays the GLO CAF Platinum Award received on behalf of President Muhammadu Buhari, during the 2016 Glo CAF Awards in Abuja on Thursday (5/1/17) night. With him are the Deputy Governor of Kano State, Afees Abubakar (L) and CAF President of CAF, Issa Hayatou.   
  • Woman Player of the Year Asisat Oshoala receives her award during the 2016 GLO CAF Awards in Abuja on Thursday   
  • From left: Executive Director of Legal, Globacom Limited, Mrs Gladys Talabi; the African Footballer of the Year Winner, Riyad Mahrez of Algeria; Minister of Sport Solomon Dalung; and CAF President Isa Hayatou, at the 2016 Glo CAF Award in Abuja on Thursday(5/1/17) night   
  • From left: Ghanaian Actress, Joselyn Dumas; Nigerian musician, Omawumi and Nigerian Comedian, Gordons at the 2016 Glo Caf Award in Abuja on Thursday   
  • From left: Ghanaian Actress, Joselyn Dumas; Nigerian musician, Femi Kuti and Nigerian Comedian, Gordons at the 2016 Glo Caf Award in Abuja   
  • From left: ; Tanzania musician Diamond; Ghanaian Actress, Joselyn Dumas and Nigerian Comedian, Gordons at the 2016 Glo Caf Award in Abuja on Thursday   
  • From left: Ghanaian Actress, Joselyn Dumas; President, Nigerian Supporters’ club, Mr Rauf Ladipo and Nigerian Comedian, Gordons at the 2016 Glo Caf Award in Abuja on Thursday   
  • The General Officer Commanding, 6 Division of the Nigerian Army, Maj.-Gen. Kasimu Abdulkareem (L) and Gov. Nyesom Wike of Rivers, during a visit the Governor in Port Harcourt on Thursday   
  • Gov. Nyesom Wike of Rivers (2nd R); his deputy, Mrs Ipalibo Harry Banigo (R); General Officer Commanding (GOC), 6 Division of the Nigerian Army, Maj.-Gen. Kasimu Abdulkareem (M) and other officials of the Rivers Government and Military officers during the visit of the GOC to Rivers Governor in Port Harcourt on Thursday   
  • From left: Director of Defence Information, Brig.-Gen. Rabe Abubakar; Lt.-Cdr. Way Olabise; and Coordinator of Operation Delta Safe, Lt.-Col. Marcellenus Daudu, during a News Conference on a Cordial Relationship Between the Military and Media, in Port Harcourt on Thursday   
  • Traders recount their losses at the scene of a fire incident that destroyed property worth N3 billion at Nnewi Timber market in Nnewi North Local Government Area of Anambra on Thursday   
  • From Left: Deputy Governor of Bauchi State, Nuhu Gidado; Gov. Muhammed Abubukar; and National President of the NLC, Comrade Ayuba Waba, during the labour leader’s courtesy visit in Bauchi on Thursday   
  • From left: Gov. Muhammed Abubakar of Bauchi State (L) and Managing Director of Bauchi Mining Synergy and Exploration Ltd., Mr Juang Hung, during the latter’s visit to Government House in Bauchi on Thursday    
  • Scene of a fire incident that destroyed property worth N3 billion at Nnewi Timber market in Nnewi North Local Government Area of Anambra on Thursday   
  • Vice President Yemi Osinbajo (R) welcoming the National President of Students Christian Movement of Nigeria, Rev. Eric Ighalo, during a courtesy visit on the Vice President at the Presidential Vila in Abuja on Thursday   
  • Vice President Yemi Osinbajo (M) in a group photograph with members of the Students Christian Movement of Nigeria during their courtesy visit to the Vice President at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Thursday   
  • Rakiya Abubakar, another Chibok girl recovered by troops cuddling a nine (9) month old baby in Maiduguri on Thursday   
  • A cross-section of participants at the Special Stakeholders' meeting on the temporary closure of Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja for repairs of the runway, in Abuja on Thursday   
  • From left: Member of the House of Representatives, Rep. Ayo Omidiran; Minister of State for Aviation, Sen. Hadi Sirika; and Chairman, House Committee on Aviation, Rep. Nkiru Onyejeocha, at the Special Stakeholders' meeting on the Temporary Closure of Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja for repairs of the runway, in Abuja on Thursday   
  • Minister of state for Power, Works and Housing, Alhaji Mustapha Baba-Shehuri; Senior Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly Matters, Sen. Ita Enang; Minister of State for Aviation, Sen. Hadi Sirika; and Chairman, Security and Intelligence Committee of the Senate, Sen. Shaba Lafiaji, at the Special Stakeholders' meeting on the temporary closure of Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja for repairs of the runway, in Abuja on Thursday   
  • From left: Managing Director of Independent Newspapers Limited, Mr Ted Iwere; Gov. Nyesom Wike of Rivers; Deputy Governor Ipalibo Harry Banigo; and Chief Marketing Officer of Independent Newspapers, Mrs Theresa Taiwo, after the presentation of the nomination letter of Independent Newspapers’ Man of the Year 2016 award to the governor at the Government House in Port Harcourt on Thursday   
  • Gov. Nyesom Wike of Rivers (R) receiving the nomination letter as "Man of the Year 2016" of the Independent Newspapers Limited from the Managing Director, Mr Ted Iwere, at the Government House in Port Harcourt on Thursday   
  • Members of the Nigeria Institute of Mechanical Engineers (NIMechE) and participants at the NIMechE Innovation Challenge 2017, in Lagos on Thursday   
  • From left: Executive Director, National Primary Health Care Development Agency, Dr Emmanuel Odu; Director, Logistics and Health Commodities, Dr Mustapha Muhammed; and Director, Advocacy and Communications, Dr Adamu Nuhu, during a news conference in Abuja on the suspected Polio case in Udupani Local Government Area of Cross River, on Thursday   
  • From Left: Assistant General-Secretary, Nigeria Institute of Mechanical Engineers (NIMechE), Mr Niyi Hassan; Chairman of NIMechE, Lagos State chapter, Mrs Funmi Akingbagbohun; Vice Chairman of the chapter, Mr Segun Fadeyi; and Technical Secretary, Mrs Oduwa Agboneni, at the Nigeria Institute of Mechanical Engineers (NIMechE) Innovation Challenge 2017, in Lagos on Thursday   
  • Members of the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG), South-West Zone during the second day of their protest over alleged Anti-Labour Policies by Total Nigeria PLC’s Blending Plant in Lagos on Thursday   
  • Chairman of Nigerian Legion, retired Col. John Tabat (R) decorating representative of the Governor of Kaduna State, Alhaji Aminu Shagali at the inauguration of 2017 Armed Forces Remembrance Day’s Emblem Appeal in Kaduna on Thursday   
  • From left: Representative of the Governor of Kaduna State, Alhaji Aminu Shagali; Chairman of Nigerian Legion, retired Col. John Taba; and the General Officer Commanding, 1 Division, Nigerian Army, Maj.-Gen. Adeniyi Oyebade, at the Inauguration of the 2017 Armed Forces Remembrance Day’s Emblem Appeal in Kaduna on Thursday   
  • Commercial activities taking place under the ongoing Light Rail Bridge at Iganmu in Lagos on Thursday   
  • Representative of the Governor of Kaduna State, Alhaji Aminu Shagali (L) decorating the Chairman of Nigerian Legion, retired Col. John Tabat, at the inauguration of 2017 Armed Forces Remembrance Day’s Emblem Appeal in Kaduna on Thursday   
  • Unclear refuse after the New Year celebration at Gbaremu market, Sango-Eleyele road in Ibadan on Thursday   
  • Traders selling water melons at the Orange market in Mararaba in Nasarawa state on Thursday   
  • Traders selling pepper at the Orange market in Mararaba in Nasarawa state on Thursday   
  • Customers patronize tomato sellers at the Orange market in Mararaba in Nasarawa state on Thursday   
  • Pensioners protesting against alleged decision of Imo Government to pay only 40 per cent of the accumulated Pension Arrears owed to them, at the roundabout leading to Government House in Owerri on Thursday   
  • Refuse yet to be packed on Sango-Eleyele road after the New Year holiday Ibadan on Thursday   

Author

'Jola Sotubo

'Jola Sotubo is a Senior Associate at Pulse. ‘Jola is a lawyer by profession, a photographer by training and a writer at heart. She believes that the status quo is never good enough and that Jesus is the key to a full and happy life. Email: monjola.sotubo@ringier.ng.

Top 3

1 FBI List of rich Nigerian politicians is so fake, we are in tearsbullet
2 Niger Delta Avengers We will hit Buhari hard this year – Militants saybullet
3 Diezani Allison-Madueke Former Petroleum Minister returns $153m to FGbullet

Local

 
Shiites Muslim leaders visit Femi Fani-Kayode in Abuja
President Buhari
Buhari President is too old, he needs to give way to a younger man - Bishop Okah
N-Power
N-Power FG begins payment of N30,000 monthly stipends to beneficiaries
#Bring Back Our Girls (BBOG) campaigners and parents of abducted Chibok girls denied access by police to see President Muhammadu Buhari take part in a rally in Abuja, Nigeria, August 25, 2016. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
BBOG ‘Condition of IDPS is unacceptable,’ Group says