Osinbajo VP heads to Davos for World Economic Forum

Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo has left Nigeria for a trip to Davos, Switzerland where he will attend the World Economic Forum (WEF).

Osinbajo, who left the country on Tuesday, January 17, is leading the Nigerian delegation to the event.

This was disclosed via a statement released by his office on Tuesday. The statement reads in part:

“At the forum the Vice President would lead a discussion on Business in Nigeria, where ministers from the Federal Cabinet who are members of the Nigerian delegation would also feature.”

“The yearly forum which draws together governmental and business leaders around the world to discuss economic issues and review developments, is normally composed of such panel discussions, country/continent-specific themes and other subjects.

“Besides, the session on Business in Nigeria, the Vice President, Prof. Osinbajo, will feature in a number of other discussions alongside world leaders including presidents and prime ministers.

“For instance, he will be discussing on the theme Building Africa with Rwandan President Paul Kagame and the Prime Minister of Ethiopia Mr. Hailemariam Dessalegn, among others. The Vice President would also feature on a panel discussion on Terrorism.”

Osinbajo was accompanied on the trip by Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Dr. Okey Enelamah, Minister for Agriculture & Rural Development, Chief Audu Ogbeh, Minister for Water Resources, Engr. Suleiman Adamu and the Special Adviser on Economic Matters to the President, Dr. Adeyemi Dipeolu.