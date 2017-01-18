Osinbajo VP attends World Economic Forum in Davos [PHOTOS]

Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo left Nigeria on Tuesday, January 17, and is the leader of the Nigerian delegation to the event.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Image
His Excellency Vice President Prof Yemi Osinbajo with Chief Audu Ogbeh, Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development during the World Economic Forum in Dovas, Switzerland on 17th January 2017. play

His Excellency Vice President Prof Yemi Osinbajo with Chief Audu Ogbeh, Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development during the World Economic Forum in Dovas, Switzerland on 17th January 2017.

(Novo Isioro)

Osinbajo 'Nigeria's oil will be useless in 20 years,' Vice President says
Osinbajo VP heads to Davos for World Economic Forum
Osinbajo VP visits Niger Delta for peace talks [PHOTOS]
Osinbajo Vice President to visit Niger Delta on January 16
Osinbajo VP not visiting Niger Delta today – Aide
Osinbajo VP to visit Delta, Bayelsa, Rivers to engage oil-bearing communities
Osinbajo Pipeline reportedly set ablaze in Delta hours after VP's visit

Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo is currently in Davos, Switzerland for the World Economic Forum (WEF).

Osinbajo left Nigeria on Tuesday, January 17, and is the leader of the Nigerian delegation to the event.

“At the forum the Vice President would lead a discussion on Business in Nigeria, where ministers from the Federal Cabinet who are members of the Nigerian delegation would also feature,” a statement by the Vice President’s office read.

“Besides, the session on Business in Nigeria, the Vice President, Prof. Osinbajo, will feature in a number of other discussions alongside world leaders including presidents and prime ministers.

L-R: Mr Laolu Akande, SSA Media to the Vice President; Mr George Schmitt, Media Lead of the World Economic Forum; His Excellency Vice President Prof Yemi Osinbajo with Chief Audu Ogbeh, Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development during the World Economic Forum in Dovas, Switzerland on 17th January 2017. play

L-R: Mr Laolu Akande, SSA Media to the Vice President; Mr George Schmitt, Media Lead of the World Economic Forum; His Excellency Vice President Prof Yemi Osinbajo with Chief Audu Ogbeh, Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development during the World Economic Forum in Dovas, Switzerland on 17th January 2017.

(Novo Isioro)

 

“For instance, he will be discussing on the theme Building Africa with Rwandan President Paul Kagame and the Prime Minister of Ethiopia Mr. Hailemariam Dessalegn, among others. The Vice President would also feature on a panel discussion on Terrorism," it added.

ALSO READOsinbajo wants you to stop hailing your corrupt 'brothers'

Osinbajo was accompanied on the trip by Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Dr. Okey Enelamah, Minister for Agriculture & Rural Development, Chief Audu Ogbeh, Minister for Water Resources, Engr. Suleiman Adamu and the Special Adviser on Economic Matters to the President, Dr. Adeyemi Dipeolu.

Image
  • Scene of a Bomb Blast on Monday (16/1/17) where a professor and four other persons were killed when a seven-year-old male suicide bomber detonated his explosive at the senior staff quarters of the University of Maiduguri in Borno. 15 persons who sustained various degrees of injuries have been rushed to the hospital.   
  • From Left: Chairman of the Nigeria Bar Association, Ikeja Branch; Mr Adesina Ogunlana; Veteran Activist and Life Bencher, Mr Tunji Gomez; wife of late Chief Gani Fawehinmi, Mrs Ganiyat Fawehinmi; and famous Nigerian Human rights lawyer, Mr Femi Falana (SAN). at the 13th Gani Fawehinmi Annual Lecture/Symposium. in Lagos on Sunday   
  • A player of the 3SC FC (Blue) vies with his Lobi Star opponent at the opening of Nigeria Professional League in Ibadan on Sunday    
  • A player of the 3SC FC (Blue) vies with his Lobi Star players at the opening of Nigeria Professional League in Ibadan on Sunday    
  • From left: Former President of Port Harcourt Polo Club, Mr Ibifiri Bob-Manuel; Gov. Nyesom Wike of Rivers; President of Port Harcourt Polo Club, Mr Ibiwari Pepple; and Acting Managing Director of Rivers State Signage and Advertising Agency, Mr Chukwudi Dimkpa, during the finals of the Port Harcourt Polo Tournament on Sunday   
  • Gov. Nyesom Wike of Rivers (M) with Abuja Rubicon, winners of the Port Harcourt Polo Tournament on Sunday   
  • Rivers State Gov, Nyesom Wike laying a wreath to commemorate 2017 Armed Forces Remembrance Day Celebration in Port Harcourt on Sunday    
  • Rivers State Gov, Nyesom Wike releases the pigeons, during the 2017 Armed Forces and Remembrance Day Celebration in Port Harcourt   
  • Plateau State Governor, Mr Simon Lalong laying wreath during the 2017 Armed Forces Remembrance Day ceremony in Jos on Sunday   
  • From left: Commandant, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Plateau State Command, Mr Solomon Olasupo, Commander, Operation Safe Haven, Maj.-Gen. Rogers Nicholas, and Commissioner of Police, Plateau State Command, Mr Peter Ogunyanwo during the 2017 Armed Forces Remembrance Day and wreath laying ceremony in Jos on Sunday   
  • Enugu State Governor, Mr Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, laying a wreath during 2017 Armed Forces Remembrance Day celebration in Enugu on Sunday   
  • From left: Enugu State Governor, Mr Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, 82 Division Nigerian Army Garrison Commander, Brig. Gen. Taiwo Akinjobi and Commander Nigerian Air Force Base Enugu, Mr Paul Masiyer during 2017 Armed Forces Remembrance Day celebration in Enugu on Sunday    
  • Governor Nasir el-Rufai of Kaduna , laying wreaths to mark 2017 Armed Forces Remembrance Day in Kaduna   
  • Form left: Oyo State Chairman, Nigerian Legion. Mr Michael Olagunju, Oyo Commissioner of Police, Mr Samuel Adegbuyi, GOC 2 Div., Nigerian Army, Maj-Gen. Martins Abraham, Oyo State Deputy Governor, Chief Moses Adeyemo and Commander, Air Force Detachment, Ibadan, Air Commodore Emmanuel Akinbayo at 2017 Armed Forces Remembrance Day celebration in Ibadan on Sunday   
  • Oyo State Deputy Governor, Chief Moses Adeyemo, releasing symbolic ceremonial peace balloons at 2017 Armed Forces Remembrance Day celebration in Ibadan on Sunday   
  • From left: Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode, Commander, 9 Brigade, Brig. Gen .Sani Mohammed, and Commander, the Nigerian Navy Ship Beacroft, Commodore Maurice Eno, at laying of wreath to commemorate 2017 Armed Forces Remembrance Day by ,Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode, in Lagos on Sunday   
  • Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode, laying wreath during the laying of wreath to commemorate 2017 Armed Forces Remembrance Day in Lagos on Sunday   
  • Governor Nasir el-Rufai of Kaduna , inspecting guard of hounour to mark 2017 Armed Forces Remembrance Day in Kaduna on Sunday   
  • From left: United Nations World Habitate Queens: representing Eastern Region, Queen Ngwu Ijeoma; representing Southern Region, Queen Ugbofi Ethel, the 2016 Head Queen, Queen Chikezie Stella; and representing Western Region, Queen Echedom Esther, at the 2017 Mike Omotosho Annual Lecture, in Abuja   

Author

'Jola Sotubo

'Jola Sotubo is a Senior Associate at Pulse. ‘Jola is a lawyer by profession, a photographer by training and a writer at heart. She believes that the status quo is never good enough and that Jesus is the key to a full and happy life. Email: monjola.sotubo@ringier.ng.

Top 3

1 Diezani Alison-Madueke Here are INEC officials who allegedly received N23Bbullet
2 Ajimobi Oyo Gov dares students [Video]bullet
3 Boko Haram Nigerian Air Force clear terrorists' new hideout [Video]bullet

Local

 
Pulse Frontpage Read today's newspaper headlines [Wednesday, January 18, 2017]
Senate President, Bukola Saraki
IDP Camp Bombing Saraki mourns victims of accidental airstrike in Rann
Boko Haram leader, Abubakar Shekau
Boko Haram ‘Sect is in its dying days,’ APC says
52 killed, 120 injured in 'misfire,' MSF confirms
Airforce Accidental Strike 52 killed, 120 injured in 'misfire,' MSF confirms