Osinbajo VP attends World Economic Forum in Davos [PHOTOS]

Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo is currently in Davos, Switzerland for the World Economic Forum (WEF).

Osinbajo left Nigeria on Tuesday, January 17, and is the leader of the Nigerian delegation to the event.

“At the forum the Vice President would lead a discussion on Business in Nigeria, where ministers from the Federal Cabinet who are members of the Nigerian delegation would also feature,” a statement by the Vice President’s office read.

“Besides, the session on Business in Nigeria, the Vice President, Prof. Osinbajo, will feature in a number of other discussions alongside world leaders including presidents and prime ministers.

“For instance, he will be discussing on the theme Building Africa with Rwandan President Paul Kagame and the Prime Minister of Ethiopia Mr. Hailemariam Dessalegn, among others. The Vice President would also feature on a panel discussion on Terrorism," it added.

Osinbajo was accompanied on the trip by Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Dr. Okey Enelamah, Minister for Agriculture & Rural Development, Chief Audu Ogbeh, Minister for Water Resources, Engr. Suleiman Adamu and the Special Adviser on Economic Matters to the President, Dr. Adeyemi Dipeolu.