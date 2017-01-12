Osinbajo Vice President to visit Niger Delta on January 16

Osinbajo will pay a confidence-building visit to the troubled region which has been hit by several militant attacks.
The Vice President will make the trip despite threats by some militants to resume violence in the area.
“The Vice President was taken aback by the threats, but he had since been reassured that the discontent in the region was caused by the same notion that will be created if the planned visit is cancelled,” a Presidency source told Vanguard.
Osinbajo will reportedly visit Gbaramatu kingdom, which is the home town of ex-militant leader, Government “Tompolo” Ekpemupolo.
The Presidency had earlier denied reports that Osinbajo would visit the troubled region on Tuesday, January 10.