Osinbajo Acting President to visit Akwa Ibom Thursday

Osinbajo would inspect the ongoing construction of the second runway at the Akwa Ibom International Airport.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.

Akwa Ibom Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr Charles Udoh, says plans have been concluded for the state visit of the Acting President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo on Thursday.

Udoh said in a statement on Wednesday that acting President Osinbajo would inspect the ongoing construction of the second runway at the Akwa Ibom International Airport shortly on his arrival by 1.00 p.m.

According to him, the Acting President is billed to pay a courtesy visit to the royal fathers in the state.

“Osinbajo is expected to also address a Town Hall meeting with stakeholders at the state Banquet Hall in Government House before departing the state,’’ Udoh said.

He listed those expected at the Town Hall meeting to include members of the state elders council, royal fathers and representatives of the oil producing host communities.

Others are the socio-cultural organisations, women leaders, and representatives of youths in the state.

Udoh said that the visit was part of the ongoing efforts by the Federal Government to interact with the stakeholders and end crisis in the oil-rich Niger Delta region.

