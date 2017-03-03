Osinbajo ‘There’s corruption in every arm of government,’ Acting President says

Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo says that every arm of government in the country is plagued with corruption.

Osinbajo made the comment on Thursday, March 2, while speaking at the national dialogue on corruption which held at the Presidential Villa.

“Clearly, there is no doubt whatsoever whether any arm of government can excuse itself, every part or arm of the society can excuse itself, but the truth of the matter is that we all know that corruption in Nigeria is systemic,” he said.

“It doesn’t matter whether it is the executive arm of government, the judiciary or the legislature, every arm of government is involved in this systemic and life threatening social anomaly called corruption.

“There’s no question at all. And it affects all segments of the society. It affects the religious, it affects agencies and civil society groups.There’s no one in our nation that can say they are not in one way or the other, not necessarily being complicit but at least under some influence or the other of some of the implications of corruption.

“So, I think we should leave the finger pointing, because the finger pointing is unhelpful. What is important is that we recognize that there is a major problem here.

“The truth of the matter is that there is nothing peculiar about the Nigerian citizen, or the Nigerian type. Corruption thrives where it is allowed to thrive and there are many societies that have found themselves in worse circumstances than Nigeria and have somehow managed to solve their problems,” he added.

The event was organized by Osinbajo’s office in collaboration with the Presidential Advisory Committee against Corruption (PACAC).