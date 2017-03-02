Acting President Yemi Osibanjo is now a revered traditional title holder in Akwa Ibom state.

Osinbajo, on Thursday, March 2, 2017 was conferred with the chieftaincy title of Obong Emem Ibom by the Akwa Ibom state Traditional Rulers Council.

The Acting President was in the state as part of his tour of the Niger Delta region to restore peace in the troubled oil rich region.

His visit to Akwa Ibom state is a continuation of his trip to other Niger Delta states including Bayelsa, Delta, Rivers and Imo.

During Osinbajo’s visit to Rivers state on Monday, February 13, 2017, he said that the Federal Government is committed to peace, development and security in the Niger Delta region.

ALSO READ: 'We'll make Niger Delta more economically vibrant,' Acting President says

Adding that the Federal Government is planning some skill acquisition programmes for youths to avert restiveness in the area.

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo has been at the helm of affairs since President Buhari went on vacation over 40 days ago.