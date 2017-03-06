Osinbajo Protesters disrupt Acting President’s meeting in Edo

Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo is currently in Edo State on an official visit.

Osinbajo is visiting Edo as part of continuing interactive engagements with oil-producing communities in the Niger Delta.

However, the acting president’s meeting with stakeholders in the state was disrupted by a group of protesters who broke into the venue.

The protesters were allowed to speak their minds after attempts by Governor Godwin Obaseki failed to pacify them.

They subsequently urged Osibanjo to visit the oil producing parts of the state and not stay in Benin, the state capital.

The acting president had earlier paid a visit to the Oba of Benin and told the monarch: “I am here as emissary of President Buhari who asked me to visit the oil producing communities.”

As part of his Niger Delta peace tour, Osinbajo visited Delta state in January, Bayelsa, Rivers and Imo states in February and Akwa-Ibom and Edo in March.