Osinbajo Beneficiaries of the conditional cash transfer were identified before May 29, 2015 — Presidency

According to Akande, in eight of the nine pilot States, this process had taken place at least 2 years ago.

  • Published:
Yemi Osinbajo play

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo at the Digital Switch Over in Abuja

Yemi Osinbajo Vice President celebrates 27th wedding anniversary
Osinbajo VP commends manufacturers in Anambra
Osinbajo VP says some people use religion to pursue political agenda
Osinbajo VP says merit, not quota, makes nations great
Osinbajo VP says Nigeria’s future bright in spite of economic challenge
Osinbajo VP's aide says FG to provide N-power teachers with tablet devices
Laolu Akande Osinbajo's aide blames oil pipeline vandals for recession
Osinbajo VP jets out of Nigeria for end of year vacation

Details are emerging on how the Federal Government determined the beneficiaries of the Conditional Cash Transfer who are now receiving the  N5000 monthly stipends across the 9 pilot States.

According to the Senior Special Assistant on Media & Publicity in the Office of the Vice President, Mr. Laolu Akande, the nine States are Bauchi, Borno, Cross Rivers, Ekiti, Kwara, Kogi, Niger, Osun and Oyo.

(Akande clarified that reference to Ogun, instead of Osun-among the pilot states- in his last press statement on the issue was a typo.)

In his press update on the progress of the Buhari administration’s Social Investment Programmes, SIP, over the weekend, Akande explained how the Community-Based Targeting, CBT model of the World Bank was used two years ago to identify most of the beneficiaries in the pilot States, as the World Bank is also an active agent in the entire process. But he added that the data collected belongs to Nigeria.

According to Akande, " there is no way anyone can describe the selection of the beneficiaries of the CCT as partisan as the beneficiaries from eight of the nine pilot States were picked even before this administration came into office."

“First, the officials at Federal level, working with the State officials, identify the poorest Local Government Areas, using an existing poverty map for the State, then the LG officials identify the poorest communities in the LGAs and we send our teams there."

The first thing our team does after selection of the LGAs is to select members of the NOA, the LGA and community officials to form the CBT team.  Then we train the selected officials on how to conduct Focus Group discussions at community level. These focus groups comprise of women, men, youth, as the community determines.

After training them, the CBT teams now go to each of their communities to sensitize the leaders, including traditional rulers, on the CBT process and the necessity for objectivity and openness in the process. At that meeting, they firm up a date to convene a community meeting at a designated location within the community.

On the set date, discussions are held in the local languages, using terminologies that resonate in that community. The CBT team will explain to the community the purpose of the gathering, i.e. to determine the parameters of poverty upon which persons can be described as poor and vulnerable within the context of that community.

The CBT teams will then engage each group (men, women and youth) in the conversation around the criteria and parameters for determining the poorest people. The groups would then be encouraged to identify those households that fall within the criteria that the community itself determines, and told that the information is required for government's planning purposes.

(Various poverty criteria have been thrown up so far. In some cases, people have said it’s the number of times they eat, it’s the number of times the fumes of firewood go up from the house, the size of farmland or type of crops grown, etc.)

Then the groups resume in plenary and report back the criteria and parameters discussed.

The CBT team would then compile the criteria and parameters and ask each group to return to their break-out sessions and now begin to identify the households in the community that have been identified as fitting the criteria and parameters.

Once that is done at the groups, everybody comes together again with names compiled by each group. Now, when the same name is featured in at least two of the three groups, it is deemed qualified to be listed on the Social Register.

At this stage, we now enumerate the members of the household and open a bank account for each of the caregivers by capturing the biometric data of households identified as among the poorest and vulnerable.

According to Akande, in eight of the nine pilot States, this process had taken place at least 2 years ago under a programme supported by the World Bank under an Agreement entered into directly with the State Governments, on the YESSO project. The ninth state is Borno, which was added because of the IDP situation, with the list of the beneficiaries that has been verified by SEMA.

“This is an entirely fair and transparent process and short of mischief, there is no way you can describe this process as partisan. The President is President of the entire country and the SIPs are for all Nigerians as the case may be," he said.

In addition to the nine pilot States, and with the release of funds for the programmes, the CBT model has now commenced in other States.

ALSO READ: FG begins N5K monthly payment to 1million poor Nigerians

The States have been updated on the requirements for the engagement by the Federal team and once the lists from States are enumerated, their details are uploaded onto a server at the Nigeria Inter-Bank Settlement System, NIBSS, which hosts the electronic platform that validates all the payments of the FG for the SIPs.

Banks have been informed that payments must be at community level, so those banks engaged for the pilot stage have in turn engaged several payment agents, to ensure cash-out to the beneficiaries in their places of residence which are distant to the bank locations.

Image
  • Outgoing Controller of Prisons, Enugu State Command, Mr Aloy Uchenwa (R) handing over to his Successor, Rev Ifeanyi Amaliri in Enugu 
  • From left: Governor Ibrahim Dankwambo of Gombe State; Emir of Akko, Gombe State, Alhaji Umar Atiku and Gov Muhammed Abubakar of Bauchi State during the turbaning ceremony of Gov Abubakar as Sarkin Yakin Akko at Akko–Kumo LGA, Gombe State  
  • Emir of Akko, Kumo LGA, Gombe State, Alhaji Umar Atiku with Gov. Muhammed Abubakar of Bauchi State during the turbaning ceremony of Gov Abubakar as Sarkin Yakin Akko at Akko–Kumo LGA, Gombe State 
  • From Left: FRSC Chief Route Commander, Ijebu-Ode Unit Command; Mrs Bola-Idowu Babasanya; FRSC Unit Commander, Ijebu-Ode, Austin Ekele; Member National Road Transport Owners (NARTO), Mr Femi Adetona; Chairman, Ijebu-Ode Local Government, Mr Gbolade Oduwole; Vehicle Inspection Officer (VIO), Ijebu-Ode; Mr Akin Olaposi, Oru of Imoru Kingdom, Oba Nurudeen Adeposi; Head of Operations, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Ijebu-Ode Command Mr Lanre Balogun; Police Area Commander, Ijebu-Ode, Funso Olarinoye; and FRSC Head of Operations, Ogun, Mr Davies Ogiamien during the 2016 FRSC 'Ember Months Road safety campaign in Ijebu-Ode 
  • National President, National Defence Academy Course 27 Alumni Association , Rear Adm. Samuel Alade (R), presenting some food items on behalf of the Association to Vice Chairman, Board of Trustees, Abuja Children Home, Karo, Dr Jerry Umole, as part of the activities to mark the association’s end of the year in Abuja  
  • National President, National Defence Academy Course 27 Alumni Association , Rear Adm. Samuel Alade (M); Some members of the association; workers of the Abuja Children Home, Karo and the children, during the donation of food items to the by National Defence Academy Course 27 Alumni Association as part of the activities to mark association’s end of the year in Abuja  
  • From right: Patron, Peoples Club, Galveston Texas USA, Prof. Innocent Aluka; National President, Peoples Club Nigeria International, Dr Joseph Ilonze, Traditional Ruler Of Iweka Obosi Community, Anambra State, His Majesty Igwe Chidubem Iweka; Patron, Princeton New Jersey USA, Chief Agwukwo Ofodu and Chief Charles Adimora, during a visit Igwe Iweka’s Palace for the 2016 AGM of the Club in Onitsha 
  • From left: Members, House of Representatives Committee on Emergency and Disaster Preparedness, Mr Timothy Golu, Director-General, National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) Mr Sani Sidi and Member of the Committee, Darlington Nwokocha during NEMA Retreat for Members of House of Representatives Committee on Emergency and Disaster Preparedness in Jos 
  • Participants at the Ansaru-ud-deen Society of Nigeria's Annual Conference in Omu-Aran, Irepodun, LGA, Kwara State  
  • From left: Chief Imam, Ansar-ud-deen Society, Offa branch, Alhaji Kamorudeen Apete; Missioner Ansar-ud-deen Society, Omu-Aran branch, Alhaji Issa Salahudeen and Chairman Ansar-ud-deen Youth, Omu-Aran branch, Alhaji Azeez Yakub at the Ansaru-ud-deen Society of Nigeria's Annual Conference in Omu-Aran, Irepodun, LGA, Kwara State 
  • From left:Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo (R) receiving a Christmas Card from the Senior Regional Overseer Mountain of Fire and Miracles (MFM) Ministries, North Central Region 1, Pastor Felix Adedeji Peters and the Assembly Pastor, MFM Utako, Pastor David Bolaji during a Sunday Service at Mountain of Fire and Miracles Church, Utako, Abuja  
  • Gov Abdul'aziz Yari of Zamfara State; Deputy Governor of Zamfara, Malam Ibrahim Wakkala; Emir of Zurmi, Alhaji Abubakar Atiku, Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Alhaji Sanusi Rikiji and Commanding Officer of 1 Brigade Command, Sokoto, Brig.-Gen. Ginikanwa Nwosu with suspected bandits who surrendered in Gidan-Jaja Village in Zurmi LGA, 
  • Wife of Oyo State Governor, Mrs Florence Ajimobi (R) welcoming Children to a Christmass Party for Children in Ibadan 
  • Sacred Heart Catholic Church Choir with their priests during a Christmas Carol at Sacred Heart Catholic Church Gwagwalada, Abuja  
  • Parish Priest, Sacred Heart Catholic Church Gwagwalada, Rev Fr. Rowland Nwakpuda (M) with the Assistant Parish Priests during a Christmas Carol at Sacred Heart Catholic Church Gwagwalada, Abuja 

Author

Chika Ebuzor

Chika Ebuzor is a Senior Associate at Pulse. He loves God, and is passionate about public relations and new media. Email: chika.ebuzor@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Diezani Allison-Madueke Former Petroleum Minister returns $153m to FGbullet
2 FBI List of rich Nigerian politicians is so fake, we are in tearsbullet
3 Diezani Alison Madueke Why $153M theft should make you very angrybullet

Local

 
Shiites Muslim leaders visit Femi Fani-Kayode in Abuja
N-Power
N-Power FG begins payment of N30,000 monthly stipends to beneficiaries
President Buhari
Buhari President is too old, he needs to give way to a younger man - Bishop Okah
Maikanti Baru
NNPC Corporation targets 60 per cent local refining capacity by end of 2017