Osinbajo Acting President urges foreign airlines to use Kaduna Airport

Osinbajo made the plea in Kaduna on Friday in an interview with newsmen shortly after his visit to the Kaduna airport.

  • Published:
Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo visits Kaduna State on Friday, March 3, 2017. play

Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo visits Kaduna State on Friday, March 3, 2017.

(Twitter)

Osinbajo See pictures of Acting President receiving a chieftaincy title in Akwa Ibom
Osinbajo Acting President applauds military successes in North-East
Osinbajo Acting President arrives in Akwa Ibom [PHOTOS]
Osinbajo Acting President to visit Akwa Ibom Thursday
Osinbajo Acting President to brief Buhari on outcome NSC meeting
Osinbajo ‘Boko Haram has been degraded,’ Acting President
Osinbajo Acting President seeks international collaboration for return of stolen assets
Osinbajo Acting President visits Kaduna, inspects airport [PHOTOS]

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo has urged foreign airlines operating in Nigeria to reconsider their decision and make use of Kaduna International Airport during the six weeks closure of Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

Osinbajo made the plea in Kaduna on Friday in an interview with newsmen shortly after his on-the-spot assessment and readiness of the Kaduna airport.

He urged the airlines to bear the situation and be ready to work with the Federal Government to achieve its objective of delivering a safe and secure aviation sector.

According to him, one thing that is clear is that not all foreign airlines have declined to come here but we have met with a great number of them that are willing to come.

‘‘I think we need to tell the foreign airlines that this is an emergency and a temporary arrangement and they should be ready to work with us because we are concerned about safety and comfort.

‘‘They are here also to see things for themselves and we would be happy if they work with us,’’ he said.

The acting president, who was at the airport to inspect the progress of work and its readiness to serve as a temporary substitute for Abuja airport between March 8 and April 19, expressed satisfaction with the level of work.

He explained that as a local airport, a lot of work needed to be done to bring it to the kind of standard that would be required.

Osinbajo however, directed the contractor to ensure speedy completion within the next five days to enhance smooth operations at the airport.

‘‘So we think it will be in a complete state of readiness by Wednesday, but I expect that within a very short time, the job will be done,’’ he said.

Mr Tanimu Abdullahi, Managing Director of Dari Investment Limited, the contractor handling the project, gave assurance that the project would be completed before the March 8 deadline.

Abdullahi said the project was 95 per cent completed, adding that the conveyor belt and all the security gadgets had been installed as well as every other critical things.

‘‘As for the fingers, we will fix them after the six week operation since it will not disrupt operation because we cannot start rushing and it is a technical issue,’’ he said.

Mrs Firiehwot Mekonnen, Manager, Sales and Traffic, Ethiopian Airlines, told newsmen that they had inspected the facilities at the airport and were ready to fly the route.

Mekonnen said the airline would maintain its Abuja daily flight schedule at the Kaduna airport, and fly its Boeing 777-30 with daily schedule.

ALSO READ: See pictures of Osinbajo receiving a chieftaincy title in Akwa Ibom

‘‘We are going to maintain our usual schedule from Abuja to Addis Ababa. So now it is going to be Kaduna-Addis Ababa and Addis Ababa-Kaduna,’’ she said.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that barely a week to the closure of Abuja airport and diversion of its flights to Kaduna, the Acting President took an inspection tour to the airport on Friday.

Osinbajo, who was accompanied by the Minister of Transportation, Mr Rotimi Amaechi and Minister of Information, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, expressed satisfaction with the progress of work at the airport.

Image
  • Commander, United States, Africa Command (AFRICOM), Gen. Thomas Waldhauser (L), inspecting the Guard of Honour during his visit to National Defence College in Abuja on Thursday (23/2/17) 
  • From left: Commander, United States, Africa Command (AFRICOM), Gen. Thomas Waldhauser; Commandant, National Defence College (NDC), Rear Admiral, Samuel Alade; and Deputy Commandant, NDC, Maj.-Gen. Ede Ode during the visit of Gen. Thomas Waldhauser to National Defence College in Abuja on Thursday (23/2/17) 
  • Commander, United States, Africa Command (AFRICOM), Gen. Thomas Waldhauser (R), in a handshake with Chief of Defence Intelligence, (NDC) Air Vice Marshal Mohammed Usman during the visit of Gen. Thomas Waldhauser to National Defence College in Abuja on Thursday (23/2/17) 
  • Commander, United States, Africa Command (AFRICOM), Gen. Thomas Waldhauser (R), in a handshake with Chief of Defence Intelligence, (NDC) Air Vice Marshal Mohammed Usman during the visit of Gen. Thomas Waldhauser to National Defence College in Abuja on Thursday (23/2/17) 
  • Chief of Defence Staff of Nigeria, Gen. Abayomi Olanisakin (Sitting 3rd); Commander of the Multinational Task Force, Maj.-Gen. Lamidi Adeosun (L); Chiefs of Defence Staff; and other participants, at the meeting of the Ministers of Defence, Chiefs of Defence Staff, and Heads of Intelligence and Security Services of the Lake Chad Basin Commission Countries, in Abuja on Thursday (23/2/17). 
  • From left: Chief of Defence Staff of the Republic of Chad, Maj.-Gen. Mahamat Ibrahim; his Nigerian and Niger counterparts, Gen. Abayomi Olanisakin and Gen. Seyni Garba, at the meeting of the Ministers of Defence, Chiefs of Defence Staff, and Heads of Intelligence and Security Services of the Lake Chad Basin Commission Countries, in Abuja on Thursday (23/2/17) 
  • Members of the Armed Forces band entertaining at the meeting of the Ministers of Defence, Chiefs of Defence Staff, and Heads of Intelligence and Security Services of the Lake Chad Basin Commission Countries, in Abuja on Thursday (23/2/17). 
  • Comptroller-General of Customs, retired Col. Hameed Ali (R), with Director-General of Customs, Republic of Benin, Sacca Boco Charles, during his visit to Customs Headquarters in Abuja on Thursday (23/2/17) 
  • From left: Second Deputy President, Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry and Agriculture , (NACCIMA) Hajiya Saratu Aliyu, President, Abuja Chamber of Commerce, Mr Tony Ejinkeonye and Representative of FCT Minister, Mr Emmanuel Okonkwo during the NACCIMA First Quarter Council Meeting in Abuja on Thursday (23/2/17) 
  • From left: National President, Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry and Agriculture (NACCIMA), Dr Bassey Edem (R) presenting a plaque to the Representative of FCT Minister, Mr Emmanuel Okonkwo during the NACCIMA First Quarter Council Meeting in Abuja on Thursday (23/2/17). 
  • Representative of FCT Minister, Mr Emmanuel Okonkwo; 1st Deputy President, Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry and Agriculture (NACCIMA) Iyalode Lawanson and National President, NACCIMA, Dr Bassey Edem at the Unveiling the Foundation for Trade and Investment Center for NACCIMA in Abuja on Thursday (23/2/17) 
  • From left: Coordinator, Nigerian Institute of Advanced Legal Studies (NIALS), Mr Chukwuemeka Nwabuzor; Chairman/Director for the Magistrates Association, Mr David Ochimana and Component Manager, Justice For All, Mr Danladi Plang, at a Capacity Building Workshop on the Implementation of the Provisions of Administration of Criminal Justice Act for Investigators, Prosecutors and Magistrates in Abuja on Thursday (23/2/17) 
  • Participants at a Capacity Building Workshop on the Implementation of the Provisions of Administration of Criminal Justice Act for Investigators, Prosecutors and Magistrates in Abuja on Thursday (23/2/17) 
  • Gov. Abdulfatah Ahmed of Kwara (L) inspecting “Made in Nigeria Products”, at the ongoing Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Clinic (MSMEC) in Ilorin on Thursday (23/2/17)   
  • Pupils queue in front of a classroom block constructed by Salama Health Ministries and Gospel Crusade Outreach, and handover to Kaduna State Government, in Ungwan Fada Village, Kujama area in Kaduna on Thursday (23/2/17) 
  • President, National Union of Civil Engineering, Construction, Furniture and Wood Workers (NUCECFWW), Amechi Asugwuni (2nd, L); President of the Nigeria Labour Congress ( NLC), Ayuba Wabba (3rd, L); President of the Trade Union Congress (TUC), Bobboi Kaigama (2nd, R) and others, at the 5th National Quadrennial Delegates Conference of NUCECFWW, in Asaba on Thursday (23/2/17) 
  • From Left: President ,Association of Movie Producers, Nigeria (AMP) Mr Ralph Nwadike; Deputy Head of Technical, SA Insurance Plc Lekki, Mr Oladele Kadiri; Chairman, Bank of Industry (BOI) Mr Eddie Ugbomah and Head, Life and Group Business Niger Insurance Plc, Mr Ignatuis Ishiguzo at the Nollywood Health /Business Retreat in Lagos on Thursday (23/2/17 
  • Cross section of participants at the Inauguration of B-Sweep Peace Clubs in Bauchi on Thursday, (23/02/2017) 
  • Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Dr Okechuchwu Enelamah (L) with the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Mr Aminu Aliyu Bisalla, at the on-going 2017 Budget Defence of House Committee on Trade and Investment at the National Assembly in Abuja on Thursday (23/2/17) 
  • From left: Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Dr Okechuchwu Enelamah; Member of House Committee on Trade and Investment, Reps. Onuigbo Ifeayi and Ossy Prestige Chinedu, at the on-going 2017 Budget Defence of House Committee on Trade and Investment at the National Assembly in Abuja on Thursday (23/2/17) 
  • Dangerous pit at the middle of the road at Oshodi in Lagos on Thursday (23/2/17) 
  • Chief Imam of Kebbi State Government House, Malam Umar Salah leading a Special Prayer for quick recovery of President Muhammadu Buhari in Birnin Kebbi on Thursday (23/2/17) 
  • secretary to Kebbi State Government, Alhaji Babale Umar Special Prayer for quick recovery of President Muhammadu Buhari in Birnin Kebbi on Thursday (23/2/17) 
  • Plateau State Commissioner for Urban and Rural Development, Mr Samuel Galadima (R) driving a buldozer to commence the construction of Angwan Rogo Road in Jos Thursday (23/2/17) 
  • From left: Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola; Chief Executive Officer, The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) Oscar Onyema; Acting President Yemi Osinbajo and Out-going Minister of the Environment, Amina Mohammed at the Green Bonds Capital Market and Investors Conference in Lagos on Thursday (23/2/17 
  • President, National Union of Civil Engineering, Construction, Furniture and Wood Workers (NUCECFWW), Amechi Asugwuni (2nd, L); President of the Nigeria Labour Congress ( NLC), Ayuba Wabba (3rd, L); President of the Trade Union Congress (TUC), Bobboi Kaigama (2nd, R) and others, at the 5th National Quadrennial Delegates Conference of NUCECFWW, in Asaba on Thursday (23/2/17) 
  • Commandant, National Defence College (NDC), Rear Admiral, Samuel Alade (6th, R); Commander, United States, Africa Command (AFRICOM), Gen. Thomas Waldhauser (6th,L)Chief of Defence Intelligence, (NDC) Air Vice Marshal Mohammed Usman (5th, L); Deputy Commandant, NDC, Maj.-Gen. Ede Ode(5th,R); officials of the college; members of U.S delegation and participants of course 25 of the NDC during the visit of Gen. Thomas Waldhauser to National Defence College in Abuja on Thursday (23/2/17) 
  • From left: Director of Finance, Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC), Ms. Diana Okonta; Managing Director of NDIC, Alhaji Umaru Ibrahim; and Executive Director of Operations, Prince Aghatise Erediauwa, during the 2017 Budget Defence by NDIC before the House of Representatives Committee on Insurance and Actuarial Matters at the National Assembly in Abuja 
  • Member of the House of representatives’ Adhoc Committee on Review of Pump Price of Petrol, Doris Joseph; Zonal Controller of Operations, Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR), Lagos, Wole Akinyosoye; Chairman of the Adhoc Committee, Raphael Igbokwe; other members, Abubakar Fulata and Lado Suleja, during the working visit of the committee to DPR’s office, in Lagos on Thursday (23/2/17) 
  • From left: Zonal Controller of Operations, Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR), Lagos, Wole Akinyosoye; Chairman of the House of representatives’ Adhoc Committee on Review of Pump Price of Petrol, Raphael Igbokwe and members of the committee, inspecting sales of Petroleum Product, at a filling station, in Lagos on Thursday (23/2/17) 
  • Students display the National flag during inauguration of B-Sweep Peace Club, in Bauchi on Thursday (23/2/17) 
  • From Left: Wife Of Bauchi State Governor, Hajia Hadizah Muhammed (l) presenting a certificate to Hadiza Abdullahi, during the closing ceremony of a -days Skills Acquisition Training Workshop, in Bauchi on Thursday (23/2/17). Middle is Bauchi State Commissioner for Women Affairs, Hajia Halima Mukadas 
  • Gov. Olusegun Mimiko of Ondo State (L) handing over to the Governor-Elect, Mr Rotimi Akeredolu in Akure on Thursday (23/2/17) 
  • APC Supporters at Kaltungo in Gombe State on Thursday (23/2/17), during the party’s campaign rally for the Saturday’s Local Governments Election 
  • From left: Former PDP Youth Leader, Alhaji Habu Muazu; APC Legal Adviser, Luka Haruna; and Former Minister of Transport, Abdullahi Idriss, during the party’s campaign rally in Kaltungo on Thursday (23/2/17), for the Saturday’s Local Governments Election in Gombe State 
  • Some Nigerians deported from Italy, Belgium and Germany on their arrival at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja, in Lagos on Thursday (23/2/17) 
  • INEC officials inspecting sensitive materials for distribution to Local Government Areas ahead of Feb. 25th Council Elections in Gombe State, in Gombe on Friday  
  • From left: Gov. Atiku Bagdu of Kebbi State; Emir of Gwandu, Alhaji Muhammadu Bashar; Deputy Governor of Kebbi State, Alhaji Samaila Yombe; and others, during the Second Phase of a special prayer session for speedy recovery of President Muhammadu Buhari and peaceful in Nigeria, in Birnin Kebbi on Friday (24/2/17) 
  • Participants sitting on the bare floor as they await the 2017 Nigerian Air Force recruitment screening at the Air force Base in Lagos on Friday (24/2/17). 

Author

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Boko Haram Female suicide bomber disobeys Abubakar Shekau, surrenders to...bullet
2 Xenophobic Attacks 97 Nigerians deported from South Africabullet
3 Charles Soludo Buhari has made Nigeria’s economy worse – Ex-CBN...bullet

Local

Seriake Dickson
Seriake Dickson Bayelsa Govt directs herdsmen to relocate to grazing site
Governor Akinwunmi Ambode
Ambode LASG to introduce coding skills in Ministry of Education
Spokesman of the Ijaw Youth Council (IYC), Eric Omare.
In Delta Eric Omare emerges new IYC President
Governor Rochas Okorocha of Imo State
Okorocha Lawyer flaws Governor's call for politicans to swear by deities