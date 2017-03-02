Osinbajo Acting President to brief Buhari on outcome NSC meeting

Osinbajo has promised to brief President Buhari on the outcome of the National Security Council on March 1, 2017.

Nigeria Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo

Nigeria Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo

Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo has promised to brief President Muhammadu Buhari on the outcome of the National Security Council he presided over on March 1, 2016.

Speaking with reporters in Abuja after the meeting, Osinbajo said he will speak to the President on the outcome of the meeting he presided over.

In his words: "It is even more important that we do so because of some of the issues arising like the cases of kidnappings, and I wanted the IG to inform us fully. Besides, the president is a process person and certainly, I am going to speak with him on developments here.

“So, it’s not an indication of anything. It’s only an indication that we’re committed to the security of the nation. The primary duty of government is to protect lives and properties, and that’s why we have to be regularly briefed. The good thing is that our men are doing extraordinarily well in the Northeast and that Southern Kaduna has also been contained. The peace building process is also going on very well,” he said.

When asked if briefing the President means a prolonged stay in Londn, Osinbajo said: “No no no! Almost every month, these briefings are held, it is routine and it is the president who put in place this whole idea of regular briefings."

ALSO READ: Acting President applauds military successes in North-East

Osinbajo, has been acting in capacity of the President since the President left Nigeria 42 days ago for a vacation that metamorphosed into a medical vacation.

