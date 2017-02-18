Osinbajo Acting President signs 7 bills into laws

Seven bills including Oath (Amendment) Act 2017, Defence Space Administration Act, have have been signed by Osinbajo.

  • Published:
Nigeria Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo play

Nigeria Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo

(AFP/File)

Osibanjo Acting President directs contractors who abandoned projects to return to site
Buhari, Osinbajo Aso Rock cabal is uncomfortable with VP's performance as Acting President
Emefiele Osinbajo, state Governors ask CBN to review exchange rate policy
Osinbajo Acting President names Wike “Mr Projects”
Wike Governor sacks Rivers health commissioner
Okorocha Governor says Igbos have nothing to show for being part of Nigeria
Osinbajo, Buhari Here's why Acting President has been better than his boss
Buhari President’s supporters hold “I Stand with Buhari” rally in Kano

Acting President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo  has assented to seven bills passed by the National Assembly.

The bills which include Oath (Amendment) Act 2017, Defence Space Administration Act, Veterinary Surgeons(Amendment) Act) have now become Nigerian laws.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly Matters Senator Ita Enang confirmed Osinbajo endorsement of the bills.

Other bills signed by Osinbajo are National Film and Video Censors Boad, Pension Rights of Judges, Nigerian Institute of Social Science (Establishment ACT and Mortgage Institutions Amendment Act.

Enang said the Acts, other than the Defence Space Administration Act and Institute of Soil science are mainly Amendments to the Principal Act  and they are intended to bring the Acts in conformity with current realities.

ALSO READ: Nigeria has been badly governed, but now there is hope — Osinbajo

Osinbajo has been acting for President Muhammadu Buhari since 19 January, almost a month today.

President Buhari, who is in London, partially on medical vacation, was initially intended to resume on 6 February, but he asked for an indefinite extension, to enable him get the results of some medical tests from his doctors.

More

Magu Activist asks court not to allow Saraki, Akpabio, Kwankwaso, others screen EFCC Chairman

Author

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Osinbajo, Buhari Here's why Acting President has been better than his bossbullet
2 Buhari, Osinbajo Aso Rock cabal is uncomfortable with VP's performance...bullet
3 Buhari White House releases readout of Trump's discussion with Presidentbullet

Local

Audu Maikori
Audu Maikori Music exec regains freedom
Femi Fani-Kayode
Fani Kayode Ex-minister wades in on Audu Maikori, says El-Rufai has lost it
Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari
Buhari 50,000 youths in Daura LGA hold rally for President
Ovation Magazine Publisher, Dele Momodu visits President Muhammadu Buhari on July 15, 2015.
Buhari Why is President ashamed to disclose ailment - Dele Momodu