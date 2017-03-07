Osinbajo Acting President says new Lagos-Ibadan standard gauge will be ready in 2018

Osinbajo said at the ground breaking ceremony of the Segment II Lagos- Ibadan standard gauge rail track on Tuesday in Lagos.

  • Published:
Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo arrives in Lagos State on Tuesday, March 7, 2017. play

Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo arrives in Lagos State on Tuesday, March 7, 2017.

(Twitter)

Babachir Lawal Osinbajo had always headed economic and power council - SGF
Osinbajo Acting President assures Edo communities of FG support
Osibanjo 'Violence, enmity will never solve any problem,' Ag President says
Osinbajo APC congratulates Acting President at 60, commends him for loyalty
Osinbajo Acting President arrives in Lagos [PHOTOS]
Osinbajo House Speaker, Dogara congratulates Acting President on his 60th birthday
Osinbajo Saraki, Ekweremadu extol Acting President at 60
Osinbajo Ex-militants accuse Osinbajo of snubbing them, threaten to resume attacks

The Acting President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, has said that the new Lagos- Ibadan standard gauge railway project would be completed in 2018.

Osinbajo said at the ground breaking ceremony of the Segment II Lagos- Ibadan standard gauge rail track on Tuesday in Lagos.

“The acting president said that it was important to have a viable self-sustaining and improving railway services.

“The development will cut across the country; the Federal Ministry of Transportation has completed the feasibility study for up to 13 routes across the country to identify state capitals and major commercial centres.

“We should begin to see significant activities in this regard very soon.

“The fast and efficient railway service is scheduled to be completed by Dec. 2018,” Osinbajo said.

He added that it was part of the promises made by the president during the campaign period.

The acting president said that the new standard gauge would also help the country in its economic diversification process.

Mr Rotimi Amaechi, the Minister of Transportation said in his speech that the projects would encourage trading and enhance exportation in the country.

Amaechi said that the new transport system would also encourage cargo services.

“The services will encourage 3. 2 million tonnes of cargo in the first year of service.

“The project in the nearest future will be extended from Ibadan to Ilorin, Minna- Kaduna and the Federal Capital”, he said.

ALSO READ: APC congratulates Acting President Osinbajo at 60

The Oba of Lagos, HRM Rilwan Akiolu, in his speech appealed to the contractors, China Civil Engineering Construction Company (CCECC) to employ indigenes during the construction.

The monarch added that majority of the youths were jobless; adding that it would be a thing of joy to employ them, rather than inviting foreigners.

Image
  • Chairman of Adamawa State Committee for Payment of Outstanding Salaries and Pension Liabilities from Paris Club Refund, Alhaji Abdulrahman Abba-Jimeta (R), briefing members of the committee at a meeting in Yola on Tuesday    
  • From Left: Chairman of the NLC in Adamawa, Comrade Dauda Maina; Chairman of Medical Health Workers Union of Nigeria, Comrade Jeremiah Ngwakwar; Chairman of Nigeria Union of Teachers, Comrade Rodney Nahan; and Chairman of Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees, Comrade Hammanjumba Gatigel, at the meeting of the Adamawa Committee on Payment of Outstanding Salaries and Pension Liabilities from Club Refund, in Yola on Tuesday   
  • Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr Geoffery Onyeama (R), with the Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Mr Solomon Dalung, during a joint news conference on the Xenophobic attack on Nigerians in South Africa and Confederation of African Football election, in Abuja on Tuesday    
  • APC Chieftain Bola Tinubu (R) assisted by Gov. Kashim Shettima of Borno to unveil a plague at the inauguration of luxury apartments for medical doctors ,which was constructed by Gov. Shettima’s administration and named after the APC Chieftain, in Maiduguri on Tuesday (7/3/17). The 26 luxury apartments, ‘Bola Tinubu Court’ is made up of five detached three-storey buildings and will serve as residence for medical doctors   
  • The new look of Kaduna International Airport on Tuesday (7/2/17) in preparation for smooth take-off of flight operations as Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja closes temporary for repairs.   
  • The departure hall of Kaduna International Airport on Tuesday (7/2/17), ready for smooth take-off of flight operations as Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja closes temporary for repairs   
  • Ticketing and boarding desks of Kaduna International Airport on Tuesday (7/2/17), ready for smooth take-off of flight operations as Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja closes temporary for repairs.   
  • Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Walter Onnoghen taking oath of office before Acting President Yemi Osinbajo at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Tuesday   
  • Acting President Yemi Osinbajo (R) decorating the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Walter Onnoghen with the insignia of the Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger (GCON) after the Swearing-in of the CJN at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Tuesday   
  • cting President Yemi Osinbajo (5TH L); Senate President Bukola Saraki (4TH L); Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Walter Onnoghen (6TH R); Wife of the CJN, Mrs Nkoyo Walter-Onnoghen (5TH R); Former Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Mahmud Mohammed (R); Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Mrs Winifred Oyo-Ita (L); and other Judges at the Swearing-in of the CJN at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Tuesday   
  • From left: Senate President Bukola Saraki; Acting President Yemi Osinbajo; Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Walter Onnoghen and his wife Nkoyo at the Swearing-in of the CJN at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Tuesday   
  • Acting President Yemi Osinbajo (L) congratulating the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Walter Onnoghen during the Swearing-in of the CJN at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Tuesday   
  • Sand Filing and Cement Stabilization stage of the reconstruction of Imiringi, Emeyal, Ogbia Road in Ogbia LGA Bayelsa State on Monday    
  • From left: Founding Director, Women Advocates Research and Documentation Center, Dr Abiola Afolabi; President, Women Arise for Change Initiative, Dr Joe Okei-Odumakin and Chairperson, Lagos State Gender Advocacy Team, Mrs Keziah Awosika, during a Joint News Conference on the International Women's Day in Lagos on Monday   
  • From left: Former Dean, Faculty of Law, Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Prof Okorodudu Fabara; Dean Faculty of Law, Prof. Ademola Popoola; Former Vice-Presidenti Atiku Abubakar; Vice-Chancellor, OAU, Prof. Anthony Elujoba and Prof David Ijalaye, at public lecture in honour Dean faculty of Law OAU in Ile-ife on Monday   
  • Construction work in progress at the Rivers State Christian Ecumenical Centre in Port Harcourt, Rivers State on Monday   
  • Construction work in progress at the Rivers State Christian Ecumenical Centre in Port Harcourt, Rivers State on Monday   
  • From left: Deputy Commissioner of Polic, Operation, Kaduna Command, Ahmed Abdulrahaman; DIG Operations, Mr Habila Joshak; IG-P Ibrahim Idris and ASP Zone 7, Mr I Salisu Abdullahi Fagge, during the I-Gs inspection of security arrangement at Kaduna International Airport in Kaduna on Monday   
  • Federal Road Maintanance Agency (FERMA) officials working the 3rd Mainland Bridge in Lagos on Monday   
  • From left: Book reviewer, Otobong Bob; Chairman of the Occasion, Dr Ogbonnaya Onu; Executive Secretary, Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD), Sharon Ikeazor; Minister of Labour and Employment, Sen. Chris Ngige, and Minister of Heath , Prof. Isaac Adewole, during a Book Presentation in memory of the Former Minister of State for Labour and Employment, James Ocholi in Abuja on Monday   
  • Commissioner for Environment, Beautification and Ecology, Anambra State, Mr Ifeanyi Ejikeme (3rd r), presenting a cheque to a beneficiary, Mr Augustine Uduchukwu (l), during the disbursement of about N17.4m to 64 NEWMAP Project Affected Persons in Umuoji town on Monday (6/3/17). With them is the Traditional Ruler of Umuoji Town in Idemili South council, Anambra, Igwe Cyril Enweze and other dignitaries.   
  • From left: Minister of Water Resources , Mr Suleiman Adamu; Minister of Education, Malam Adamu Adamu and Chairman of the Occasion, Dr Ogbonnaya Onu, at the Annual Public lecture and Book Presentation in memory of the Former Minister of State for Labour and Employment, James Ocholi in Abuja on Monday   
  • From left: Author of the Book 'The Robot', Princess Oluchi Madubuko (M); Senior Special Assistant to the Senate President on Legislative Matters and Strategy, Mr Kingsley Amaku (5th L); National President, Aircraft Pilots and Engineers, Mr Balami Isaac-David (5th R) and other participants, at a Book Presentation by Miss Peace Ambassador in Abuja   
  • From left: Guest Speaker, Gen. Aliu; Author of the book ‘The Roboth’, Princess Oluchi Madubuko; National President, Aircraft Pilots and Engineers, Mr Balami Isaac-David and the Book Reviewer, Mr Livius Okorie, at a Book Presentation by Miss Peace Ambassador in Abuja   
  • Chairman, Board of Trustees, Dyslexia Foundation, Ben Arikpo (Sitting), with Newsmen, during a Media Round table on Dyslexia in Abuja on Monday (6/2/17)   
  • NYSC Ekiti State Cultural Group performing at the Grand Finale of 2017 Edition of NYSC Annual Sports and Cultural Festival in Abuja on Monday (6/3/17)   
  • NYSC Cross-Rivers State Cultural Group performing at the Grand Finale of 2017 Edition of NYSC Annual Sports and Cultural Festival in Abuja on Monday (6/3/17)   
  • NYSC Benue State Cultural Group performing at the Grand Finale of 2017 Edition of NYSC Annual Sports and Cultural Festival in Abuja on Monday (6/3/17)   
  • Director-General, National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brig.-Gen. Sule Kazaure (L), discussing with the Director of Community Development Service and Special Projects, Mrs Rhoda Kwaki, at the Grand Finale of 2017 Edition of NYSC Annual Sports and Cultural Festival in Abuja on Monday (6/3/17) 
  • From left: Minister of Youth and Sports, Mr Solomon Dalong; Director-General, National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brig.-Gen Sule Kazaure and the Director of Community Development Service and Special Projects, NYSC, Mrs Rhoda Kwaki at the Grand Finale of 2017 Edition of NYSC Annual Sports and Cultural Festival in Abuja on Monday (6/3/17 
  • Emir of Gombe, Alhaji Abubakar Shehu-Abubakar represented by Lamido Abubakar during a special joined prayers for President Muhammadu Buhari in Gombe on Monday (6/3/17) 
  • From left: Gov Kashim Shettima of Borno State, APC Chieftain Alhaji Kashim Imam, APC Chieftan Asiwaju Bola Tinubu; Former APC National Chairman, Chief Bisi Akande and Borno State Commissioner for Health, Dr Haruna Mishelia, at the inauguration of renovated 70 bed capacity Beneshik General Hospital in Maiduguri on Monday 
  • Guest Speaker, Prof. Lubasa Nseendi (L) presenting Teacher Mentor Merit Award to the Commandant, Air Force Girls Comprehensive School, Jos, Mrs Zainab Zubairu during the Second Edition of Nigeria Educators Awards in Jos on Monday (6/3/17) 

Author

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Apostle Suleiman Canadian based lover exposes preacher's alleged secret...bullet
2 Buhari Ex-minister for information says President may return todaybullet
3 Obasanjo At 80 Ex President 'bounced' at his own partybullet

Local

Niger Delta Militants
Osinbajo Ex-militants accuse Osinbajo of snubbing them, threaten to resume attacks
Babacir Lawal
Babachir Lawal CAN slams SGF for saying Christians are spreading rumours of Buhari’s death
Governor Ayo Fayose
Fayose Ekiti Governor says Obasanjo should be jailed for corruption
Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC)
EFCC Reps to take inventory of items seized by anti-graft agency