Osinbajo Acting President rejects National Lottery Bill, 3 others

Acting-President Yemi Osinbajo has declined assent to four bills forwarded to the executive by the National Assembly.

Senate President Bukola Saraki disclosed this during plenary on Wednesday, February 22, 2017 via a letter by Acting President, Osinbajo.

The four bills are; Dangerous Drug Amendment Bill, 2016; National Lottery Bill, 2016; Currency Conversion Freezing Order Amendment Bill, 2016, and Agricultural Credit Scheme Bill, 2016.

Osinbajo based his action on “concerns regarding words and phrases, and the spirit behind the amendment”, and “the existence of pending legal issue”.

Senator Dino Melaye, sponsor of the National Lottery Bill, 2016, however said said the executive must respect the principle of separation of powers.

ALSO READ: Group tells Buhari to resign so Osinbajo can take over

“It was the responsibility of the executive to assent to bills made by the legislature or go to court to challenge them,” he said.

The matter was referred to the legal department of the national assembly for advice and interpretation.