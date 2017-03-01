Osinbajo Acting President presides over FEC meeting [PHOTOS]

Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo , on Wednesday, March 1, presided over the weekly Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting in Abuja.

The meeting held at the Presidential Villa and was attended by officials of the Presidency and some ministers of the Federation.

In attendance at the FEC meeting were Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Babachir Lawal; Minister of State for Petroleum, Dr. Ibe Kachikwu; Minister of Finance, Kemi Adeosun; Minister of Transport, Rotimi Amaechi; Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola (SAN)and Minister of Solid minerals, Dr. Kayode Fayemi among others.