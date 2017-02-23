Osinbajo Acting President pays surprise visit to Murtala Mohammed Airport

Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo is currently in Lagos State on a surprise visit.

Osinbajo is inspecting facilities at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport, according to his spokesman, Laolu Akande.

“Ag President Osinbajo now on a surprise visit to Murtala Int'l Airport days after approving 60-day reform plan to ease biz in the country,” Akande said via Twitter.

“Ag President Osinbajo at Lagos Int'l airport checking out toilets, carousels, immigration, toilets in the airport- to see things for himself,” he added.

Osinbajo’s Lagos visit comes just one day after he withdrew assent to four bills passed by the National Assembly.

The Acting President is filling in for President Muhammadu Buhari who is in London for medical reasons.