Osinbajo Acting President intervenes in Ebonyi, Cross River, Akwa Ibom boundary dispute

Acting President Osinbajo has intervened in the boundary dispute between Ebonyi, Cross River and Akwa Ibom states.

Nigeria Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo play

Nigeria Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo

(AFP/File)

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo on Tuesday waded into the boundary demarcation dispute among Ebonyi, Cross River and Akwa Ibom states.

Although the outcome of the mediation was not made public, the stakeholders in the states attended a meeting which Osinbajo presided over at the State House.

The Vice Presidential Spokesman, Mr Laolu Akande, simply wrote that the meeting was “to review updates on boundary and boundary demarcation issues’’.

The Governors of Cross Rivers, Sen. Ben Ayade, Akwa Ibom, Mr Udom Emmanuel, Ebonyi,  Mr Dave Umahi, and the Deputy Governors of the states were in attendance.

Also in attendance were officials of the National Boundary Commission led by the Director-General, Dr Muhammad Ahmad, the clan head of Ipollo community in Cross River, Chief Stephen Odom, and senators from the states.

